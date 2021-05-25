 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spinnaker employees 'rewriting' script on management consulting
0 comments

Spinnaker employees 'rewriting' script on management consulting

  • 0

Spinnaker Consulting Group helps Fortune 500 companies get to where they are going faster than they would on their own.

Employees are strategists as well as doers, according to the management consulting firm’s nomination to the Richmond area Top Workplaces.

“Oftentimes, we go beyond the traditional management consulting model — becoming embedded within client organizations as both architect and execution specialists,” the nomination states. “We are collaborators. We are your trusted advisors.”

The Henrico County-based company — ranked No. 3 in the small-company category — says it exists to make a positive difference in the lives of people and organizations that it serves.

The consulting group is made up of career banking and finance professionals who specialize in helping financial service organizations get the most out of their processes through business analytics, data management, risk management, regulatory compliance and operations management.

They begin their engagements with companies as active listeners, so they can deliver pragmatic solutions with measurable results, the nomination states. “With a people-first mindset, we’re rewriting the script on financial services consultants.”

Spinnaker CEO and founder Shawn Sweeney, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, is an avid sailor, which underscores the company brand. A spinnaker is a large, three-cornered sail set forward of a yacht’s main sail and used when running before the wind.

The brand extends to an advanced date analytics sister company, Flying Phase, whose name draws from the America’s Cup racing, where innovative designs led to a hydrofoil technology that lifts crafts out of water, so they can travel faster than the wind.

The firm has landed twice on the Inc. 5000, an annual list published by Inc. magazine of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held businesses in the U.S. as measured by revenue growth.

Spinnaker’s benefits package include professional learning and development with each consultant expected to complete 40 hours in specialty training, graduate college coursework and conference participation.

Employees receive medical, life and disability insurance options, paid time off and a retirement savings plan with a company match. Remote work schedules align with client needs and expectations during the pandemic.

Spinnaker Consulting Group

Founded: 2012

Headquarters: 8000 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico County

Local operations: one office

What the company does: management consulting

Number of local employees: 40

Top local executive: Shawn Sweeney, founder and CEO

Years on list: two

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I am able to help clients get to a better place."

"I am given the freedom to do what I am responsible for, without feeling micromanaged."

"I enjoy the people I work with and feel like it has been an easy transition to building new relationships and deliver meaningful results."

"I get to do the work I love without red tape or politics."

"I like 100% of the people at the company."

"It enables me to work with awesome people, continue to grow and use my experience."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces
Business News

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

  • 0

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News