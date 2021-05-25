Spinnaker employees 'rewriting' script on management consulting

Spinnaker Consulting Group helps Fortune 500 companies get to where they are going faster than they would on their own.

Employees are strategists as well as doers, according to the management consulting firm’s nomination to the Richmond area Top Workplaces.

“Oftentimes, we go beyond the traditional management consulting model — becoming embedded within client organizations as both architect and execution specialists,” the nomination states. “We are collaborators. We are your trusted advisors.”

The Henrico County-based company — ranked No. 3 in the small-company category — says it exists to make a positive difference in the lives of people and organizations that it serves.

The consulting group is made up of career banking and finance professionals who specialize in helping financial service organizations get the most out of their processes through business analytics, data management, risk management, regulatory compliance and operations management.

They begin their engagements with companies as active listeners, so they can deliver pragmatic solutions with measurable results, the nomination states. “With a people-first mindset, we’re rewriting the script on financial services consultants.”