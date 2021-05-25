Starling day care's 'heroes provide safe places, continuity for children, peace of mind for working parents'

“Starling’s courageous staff was able to pivot and become not only nurturing caregivers, counselors and educators but also provide support for a virtual learning center when the public schools remained closed,” Goff said. “Starling’s heroes provide a safe place and continuity for children and peace of mind for working parents.”

The culture, Goff said, is joyful. “There are smiles on the faces of everyone because the staff loves the children and the work they do.”

Employees are cross-trained so they can be flexible and resilient, enabling them to switch from one job to another.

“Starling promotes respect, diversity and inclusion — and that is reflected in a staff who represent and speak all 23 languages of its students,” said Linnea Athey, director of operations. “Sensitivity training keeps staff members mindful of the delicate nature of balancing the needs of a diverse population.”

Employees celebrate milestones, including awards for as many as 25 years of service.

They are offered discounted child care rates, free meals and uniforms as well as training and educational opportunities at reduced tuition rates. This year through grants and internal financing, some employees received about 20% of their regular pay in bonuses.