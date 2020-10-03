T-Mobile creates an environment where employees 'are free to be themselves'

T-Mobile, one of the nation’s largest wireless communications companies, says its culture is rooted in its employees and the customers they serve.
“We put our people first and know that when our employees are cared for and supported, they are better able to serve our customers,” said Mike Luellen, T-Mobile director of customer care.
The company ranked third in the category for mega companies.
T-Mobile is committed to meeting the needs of employees through “exceptional pay, benefits and career development,” Luellen said.
It has racked up 17 wins from J.D. Power & Associated as the No. 1 wireless provider for customer service.
Luellen said T-Mobile is not afraid to take risks and challenge industry standards to meet customer needs. “Our employees help us identify customer pain points and provide solutions to resolve them.”
Employees have access to leaders and are encouraged to suggest solutions to benefit customers, he said.
“We take pride in creating an environment where people are free to be themselves,” Luellen said. “We embrace our differences and believe we are stronger when we bring our unique experiences and perspectives together.”
T-Mobile is planning to relocate its customer service center on Westgate Parkway in western Henrico County into the former Sam’s Club building at 4571 S. Laburnum Ave. in the White Oak Village shopping center in eastern Henrico. It also plans to hire up to 500 additional employees, with total employment at the new center at about 1,300 full-time jobs.
Innovation and development are encouraged. Opportunities are available at every level from customer service representatives to executives through education benefits, internships, special projects and leadership development programs.
Employees are empowered to volunteer and improve communities where they live and work, Luellen said. Also, T-Mobile matches employee donations to charitable organizations.
T-Mobile’s healthcare options include a choice in providers and plans to allow employees to meet personal and financial needs. The company also offers 401(k) and Roth IRA investment plans and the ability to apply an employer match toward either. Employees are offered annual stock grants and the ability to purchase company stock at a discount.
The most popular benefits are a phone plan discount, monthly childcare subsidy to offset day care expenses and free tuition at nine universities.