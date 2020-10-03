T-Mobile creates an environment where employees 'are free to be themselves'

T-Mobile, one of the nation’s largest wireless communications companies, says its culture is rooted in its employees and the customers they serve.

“We put our people first and know that when our employees are cared for and supported, they are better able to serve our customers,” said Mike Luellen, T-Mobile director of customer care.

The company ranked third in the category for mega companies.

T-Mobile is committed to meeting the needs of employees through “exceptional pay, benefits and career development,” Luellen said.

It has racked up 17 wins from J.D. Power & Associated as the No. 1 wireless provider for customer service.

Luellen said T-Mobile is not afraid to take risks and challenge industry standards to meet customer needs. “Our employees help us identify customer pain points and provide solutions to resolve them.”

Employees have access to leaders and are encouraged to suggest solutions to benefit customers, he said.

“We take pride in creating an environment where people are free to be themselves,” Luellen said. “We embrace our differences and believe we are stronger when we bring our unique experiences and perspectives together.”