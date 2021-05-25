Team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp strives to be first stop for residential sales, purchases

The team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp prides itself on upholding core values of passion, authenticity, inclusion and excellence.

These principles govern every interaction that team members have on a daily basis to ensure that they achieve exceptional sales results and customer experiences, the Chesterfield County-based real estate company said in its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

The real estate firm “has built a reputation as a leader in the industry with a proven track record of success.”

It says that it strives to be central Virginia’s first stop for residential buyers and sellers.

While awards and accolades are rewards for hard work, the real satisfaction comes from a loyal base of satisfied customers, the firm’s nomination said. “Trust and appreciation drive the team to achieve phenomenal results and continually exceed their customers’ greatest expectations,” the nomination states.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp was ranked as the No. 2 workplace in the small company category in the Richmond area. It also has been recognized nationally as well, winning the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Community Involvement Award in 2020.