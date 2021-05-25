 Skip to main content
Team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp strives to be first stop for residential sales, purchases
The team at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp prides itself on upholding core values of passion, authenticity, inclusion and excellence.

These principles govern every interaction that team members have on a daily basis to ensure that they achieve exceptional sales results and customer experiences, the Chesterfield County-based real estate company said in its nomination for the Top Workplaces.

The real estate firm “has built a reputation as a leader in the industry with a proven track record of success.”

It says that it strives to be central Virginia’s first stop for residential buyers and sellers.

While awards and accolades are rewards for hard work, the real satisfaction comes from a loyal base of satisfied customers, the firm’s nomination said. “Trust and appreciation drive the team to achieve phenomenal results and continually exceed their customers’ greatest expectations,” the nomination states.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp was ranked as the No. 2 workplace in the small company category in the Richmond area. It also has been recognized nationally as well, winning the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Community Involvement Award in 2020.

“There is a sense of family, and I love how we are always doing something to give back to the community,” an employee said in the comments section for the Top Workplaces. “We don’t just say we do, we back it up with actions.”

Due to the nature of the business, 99% of associates are independent contractors. However, the company offers program to help guide them in purchasing benefits, such as health insurance.

Founded: 2008

Headquarters: Midlothian

Local operations: Two offices: one in Chesterfield County and one in North Richmond

What the company does: residential real estate brokerage

Number of local employees: 58

Top local executive: John O'Reilly, broker

Years on list: one

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"Flexibility. The atmosphere in the office is fantastic. Very helpful staff and easy to reach a broker."

"I can be as creative as I want with marketing strategies."

"I know that I am never alone and everyone is always willing to help."

"I love the people I work with. I love the work I do. I love going into the office."

"It's fun and we are successful together."

"I'm constantly learning. I feel a sense of accomplishment when I'm able to help others achieve their goals."

