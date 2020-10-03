The big reveal: Four businesses earn coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies

The big reveal is finally here.
For months, I have wanted to divulge which companies achieved the coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplaces companies.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch was supposed to have the big reveal during a banquet in early May, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed that program. The Times-Dispatch rescheduled it for late October, but that event was canceled amid ongoing restrictions.
The companies this year don’t get the fanfare, the high-fives and the accolades that a banquet brings.
But nevertheless, they deserve our applause.
The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.
These 12 businesses are among 80 companies, government divisions or nonprofits that are recognized as part of the annual Top Workplaces program.
Here are the companies that placed first in each size category:
MEGA CATEGORY (900-plus employees)
Automotive retailer CarMax ranked first for the seventh consecutive year. The chain, which opened its first store on West Broad Street in Henrico County in September 1993, is the only business to receive the top award all seven years in any category.
LARGE CATEGORY (400-899 employees)
Long & Foster’s Richmond Region ranked No. 1. The real estate firm placed first in last year’s rankings and was third in 2018.
MIDSIZE CATEGORY (125 to 399 employees)
Premium of Virginia Richmond, a wholesale beer distributor, is a newcomer to the list this year. The company’s operations in Henrico County were created in late 2018 when the nation’s largest beer distributor acquired the family-owned Loveland Distributing Co.
SMALL CATEGORY (124 or fewer employees)
Paymerang, a provider of electronic vendor payment processes, came in first this year after nabbing the No. 2 spot in 2019.
These rankings are remarkable achievements, considering that all of the results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process conducted by Energage. The employee research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers.
This special section highlights the top three companies in each of the size categories. But all 80 businesses deserve recognition.
Special award winners were determined based on standout scores on specific areas of the survey, including leadership, direction and values.
Of the 80 businesses, four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 28 are in the midsize category, and 40 are in the small category.
Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the Top Workplaces list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five straight years, seven companies for four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three straight years and 12 for two years.
Twenty-two employers are newcomers to the list this year.
More than a year ago, The Times-Dispatch welcomed anyone to nominate companies. Any employer was eligible, as long as it had at least 35 employees in the Richmond area. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental.
Be on the lookout for the notices later this month about participating in the 2021 program.
But you can get a jump on the process now by making a nomination at richmond.com/top-workplaces.
Gregory J. Gilligan has been business editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch for the past decade. He can be reached at ggilligan@timesdispatch.com or (804) 649-6379.