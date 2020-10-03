The big reveal: Four businesses earn coveted top rankings among this year’s Top Workplace companies

These rankings are remarkable achievements, considering that all of the results are based solely on a scientific employee survey process conducted by Energage. The employee research firm has conducted these types of surveys for dozens of newspapers.

This special section highlights the top three companies in each of the size categories. But all 80 businesses deserve recognition.

Special award winners were determined based on standout scores on specific areas of the survey, including leadership, direction and values.

Of the 80 businesses, four companies are in the mega category, eight businesses are in the large category, 28 are in the midsize category, and 40 are in the small category.

Eleven of the 80 businesses have been on the Top Workplaces list each year for seven years, while two employers have been on the list for six consecutive years, four businesses for five straight years, seven companies for four consecutive years, 10 workplaces for three straight years and 12 for two years.

Twenty-two employers are newcomers to the list this year.