Timmons Group strives to create a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy

Timmons Group strives to create a dynamic and engaging workplace.
“Job candidates are looking for more than high salaries and instead are looking for growth opportunities, interaction with leadership and a culture they enjoy — in addition to being part of exciting community-changing projects,” said Brian Bortell, president and CEO of Timmons Group.
The Chesterfield County-based company provides civil engineering, environmental services, economic development, geospatial technology, landscape architecture and surveying to a diverse client base. It ranked No. 3 in the Top Workplaces midsize company category,
“Our leadership team prioritizes employee growth and advancement by creating a motivating atmosphere, a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy,” Bortell said.
A work-hard, play-hard culture is promoted, valuing professionalism while still having fun, he said.
Two to three corporate activities are scheduled each month, including happy hours, trivia game nights, pancake breakfasts and scavenger hunts. Timmons’ calendar includes unofficial holidays such as Donut Day, Beer Day and Strawberry Shortcake Day, said Shannon Hayes, director of human resources.
Company culture has a “tremendous impact” on the success or failure of an organization, Hayes said. “As we develop our next generation of leaders, we spend a lot of time and resources focused on maintaining and improving our culture and ensuring that we are driven by a values-based leadership model.”
The culture is a welcoming environment “full of upbeat personalities who genuinely enjoy working together,” Hayes said. “We believe that employees should love what they do and where they work, since this is where they will invest a large portion of their time and energy every day.”
Timmons provides a competitive compensation package and excellent health benefits, Bortell said. It rewards employees through perks such year-end compensation, generous paid-time off, a tuition reimbursement program, a 529 College Savings Plan, discounts at Verizon Wireless and Brooks Brothers, and flexible schedules so employees can balance work and home demands.
In-house seminars and workshops are designed to strengthen job performance and increase growth potential within the firm, Bortell said.