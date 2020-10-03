Timmons Group strives to create a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy

Timmons Group strives to create a dynamic and engaging workplace.

“Job candidates are looking for more than high salaries and instead are looking for growth opportunities, interaction with leadership and a culture they enjoy — in addition to being part of exciting community-changing projects,” said Brian Bortell, president and CEO of Timmons Group.

The Chesterfield County-based company provides civil engineering, environmental services, economic development, geospatial technology, landscape architecture and surveying to a diverse client base. It ranked No. 3 in the Top Workplaces midsize company category,

“Our leadership team prioritizes employee growth and advancement by creating a motivating atmosphere, a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy,” Bortell said.

A work-hard, play-hard culture is promoted, valuing professionalism while still having fun, he said.

Two to three corporate activities are scheduled each month, including happy hours, trivia game nights, pancake breakfasts and scavenger hunts. Timmons’ calendar includes unofficial holidays such as Donut Day, Beer Day and Strawberry Shortcake Day, said Shannon Hayes, director of human resources.