Timmons Group strives to create a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy
Timmons Group strives to create a dynamic and engaging workplace.

“Job candidates are looking for more than high salaries and instead are looking for growth opportunities, interaction with leadership and a culture they enjoy — in addition to being part of exciting community-changing projects,” said Brian Bortell, president and CEO of Timmons Group.

The Chesterfield County-based company provides civil engineering, environmental services, economic development, geospatial technology, landscape architecture and surveying to a diverse client base. It ranked No. 3 in the Top Workplaces midsize company category,

“Our leadership team prioritizes employee growth and advancement by creating a motivating atmosphere, a culture of accountability and a promote-from-within philosophy,” Bortell said.

A work-hard, play-hard culture is promoted, valuing professionalism while still having fun, he said.

Two to three corporate activities are scheduled each month, including happy hours, trivia game nights, pancake breakfasts and scavenger hunts. Timmons’ calendar includes unofficial holidays such as Donut Day, Beer Day and Strawberry Shortcake Day, said Shannon Hayes, director of human resources.

Company culture has a “tremendous impact” on the success or failure of an organization, Hayes said. “As we develop our next generation of leaders, we spend a lot of time and resources focused on maintaining and improving our culture and ensuring that we are driven by a values-based leadership model.”

The culture is a welcoming environment “full of upbeat personalities who genuinely enjoy working together,” Hayes said. “We believe that employees should love what they do and where they work, since this is where they will invest a large portion of their time and energy every day.”

Timmons provides a competitive compensation package and excellent health benefits, Bortell said. It rewards employees through perks such year-end compensation, generous paid-time off, a tuition reimbursement program, a 529 College Savings Plan, discounts at Verizon Wireless and Brooks Brothers, and flexible schedules so employees can balance work and home demands.

In-house seminars and workshops are designed to strengthen job performance and increase growth potential within the firm, Bortell said.

Timmons Group

Founded: 1953

Headquarters: Chesterfield County

Local operations: four offices - one in Richmond, two in Chesterfield and one in Prince George County

What the company does: heavy construction and civil engineering

Local employees: 303

Top local executive: Brian Bortell, president and CEO

Total years on the list: two

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"Employees are treated very well and it shows when you walk in the building each morning and you are greeted by smiling faces."

"Every day brings a new challenge, project, connection or opportunity to make a change in the community where I live."

"I am able to learn and grow, use and develop my skill. I am appreciated and stretched, and I get the work/life balance that is most important to me."

"I am empowered to learn and grow in my career and my managers are always open to new ideas on how to improve efficiency and cost savings to the company."

"I feel like I am part of the big picture. I feel that my efforts and dedication to my work are noticed and valued."

"I get to do what I love every day for a great company that I believe in."

"I have the freedom to do my best work and the support of a great team, management."

"I get to work with amazing people, the work is collaborative and engaging, and I have the opportunity to expand my skill set through training/learning experiences."

Tags

