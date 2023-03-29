The numbers are in for this year's Richmond Times-Dispatch Top Workplaces contest, which each year spotlights the region's best employers.

A total of 1,471 companies, nonprofit organizations and government divisions were asked to participate and 131 were surveyed, an all-time high in the 10-year history of the program.

As in previous years, The Times-Dispatch worked with Energage, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research firm, which surveyed workers on numerous issues, from workplace life and work-life balance to training opportunities and benefits.

Energage then identified 102 winners grouped by employment size.

Nine employers have been every year since the contest started: Auditor of Public Accounts, Capital One Financial Corporation, CarMax, Gumenick Properties, Independent Container Line, Napier ERA, T-Mobile, United Network for Organ Sharing and Williams Mullen.

Newcomers on the 2023 list are Atlantic Union Bank, Elk Hill Farm, Genworth, Greystar, Indivior, JES Foundation Repair, Markel, and Premium Distributors of Virginia-Richmond.

The top-ranking businesses in each category will be revealed at the Top Workplaces awards program later this spring. The Times-Dispatch is also publishing a special section highlighting the winners.

Here are the 102 companies that have been selected as best workplaces in the Richmond region for 2023, ranked by category and in alphabetical order:

Mega (900-plus employees)

Capital One Financial Corp.

CarMax

Chesterfield County Government

Estes Express Lines

Markel

Patient First

Large (400-899 employees)

Allianz Partners

Apex Systems

Atlantic Constructors

Atlantic Union Bank

EAB

Elephant Insurance

Ensemble Health Partners

Genworth Financial

Greystar

Indivior

Pinnacle Living

T-Mobile

The Country Club of Virginia

Midsize (125-399 employees)

Century Distribution Systems

ChenMed

Colliers International

Commonwealth Commercial Partners

Commonwealth Primary Care

Davenport & Company

DPR Construction

Elk Hill Farm Inc.

Iron Bow Technologies

James River Insurance

JES Foundation Repair

Keiter

Marsh McLennan Agency

Masonic Home of Virginia

Panda Restaurant Group

Paymerang

Performance Food Group

Premium Distributors of Virginia - Richmond

Richmond Ford

SERVPRO of Chesterfield

SOAR365

Summit Human Capital

Super Radiator Coils

The Steward School

United Network For Organ Sharing

Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Williams Mullen

Woodfin - Your Home Team

Small (124 or fewer employees)

A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Auditor of Public Accounts

Behavioral Health Services of Virginia

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

Brandito

Call Federal Credit Union

Capital Square Realty Adv

CGI

Children's Museum of Richmond

Christina Pendleton & Associates, P.C.

Cornerstone Homes

Cutz For Guys

DVD Networks

Eagle Construction of Virginia

EDC

EMS Ventures: EMS of VA, MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching

Geoff McDonald and Associates

Glavé & Holmes Architecture

Gumenick Properties

H. J. Holtz & Son Painting

Independent Container Line

Insight Global

Ippon Technologies

Journey Health & Lifestyle

KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care

Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc.

Mango Salon

Monument Consulting

Napier ERA

PRG Real Estate

Richmond National

Richmond Window Corporation

Robert Half

SanAir Technologies Laboratory

Siewers Lumber & Millwork

SouthState

Strategic Risk Associates

Swedish Match North America LLC

Terazo Inc.

The London Company of Virginia

The Yeatman Group

Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley

ThompsonMcMullan

Total Quality Logistics

Town of Ashland

Trolley Hospitality Companies

Unboxed Technology

Virginia Asset Management

Virginia Business Systems

Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery

Virginia Risk Sharing Association

Web Business Solutions

Weidmueller

West Shore Home