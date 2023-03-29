The numbers are in for this year's Richmond Times-Dispatch Top Workplaces contest, which each year spotlights the region's best employers.
A total of 1,471 companies, nonprofit organizations and government divisions were asked to participate and 131 were surveyed, an all-time high in the 10-year history of the program.
As in previous years, The Times-Dispatch worked with Energage, an Exton, Pennsylvania-based employee research firm, which surveyed workers on numerous issues, from workplace life and work-life balance to training opportunities and benefits.
Energage then identified 102 winners grouped by employment size.
Nine employers have been every year since the contest started: Auditor of Public Accounts, Capital One Financial Corporation, CarMax, Gumenick Properties, Independent Container Line, Napier ERA, T-Mobile, United Network for Organ Sharing and Williams Mullen.
People are also reading…
Newcomers on the 2023 list are Atlantic Union Bank, Elk Hill Farm, Genworth, Greystar, Indivior, JES Foundation Repair, Markel, and Premium Distributors of Virginia-Richmond.
The top-ranking businesses in each category will be revealed at the Top Workplaces awards program later this spring. The Times-Dispatch is also publishing a special section highlighting the winners.
Here are the 102 companies that have been selected as best workplaces in the Richmond region for 2023, ranked by category and in alphabetical order:
Mega (900-plus employees)
Capital One Financial Corp.
CarMax
Chesterfield County Government
Estes Express Lines
Markel
Patient First
Large (400-899 employees)
Allianz Partners
Apex Systems
Atlantic Constructors
Atlantic Union Bank
EAB
Elephant Insurance
Ensemble Health Partners
Genworth Financial
Greystar
Indivior
Pinnacle Living
T-Mobile
The Country Club of Virginia
Midsize (125-399 employees)
Century Distribution Systems
ChenMed
Colliers International
Commonwealth Commercial Partners
Commonwealth Primary Care
Davenport & Company
DPR Construction
Elk Hill Farm Inc.
Iron Bow Technologies
James River Insurance
JES Foundation Repair
Keiter
Marsh McLennan Agency
Masonic Home of Virginia
Panda Restaurant Group
Paymerang
Performance Food Group
Premium Distributors of Virginia - Richmond
Richmond Ford
SERVPRO of Chesterfield
SOAR365
Summit Human Capital
Super Radiator Coils
The Steward School
United Network For Organ Sharing
Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission
Williams Mullen
Woodfin - Your Home Team
Small (124 or fewer employees)
A. Morton Thomas and Associates, Inc.
Apple Hospitality REIT
Auditor of Public Accounts
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp
Brandito
Call Federal Credit Union
Capital Square Realty Adv
CGI
Children's Museum of Richmond
Christina Pendleton & Associates, P.C.
Cornerstone Homes
Cutz For Guys
DVD Networks
Eagle Construction of Virginia
EDC
EMS Ventures: EMS of VA, MySpectrum Counseling & Coaching
Geoff McDonald and Associates
Glavé & Holmes Architecture
Gumenick Properties
H. J. Holtz & Son Painting
Independent Container Line
Insight Global
Ippon Technologies
Journey Health & Lifestyle
KidMed Pediatric Urgent Care
Koontz Bryant Johnson Williams, Inc.
Mango Salon
Monument Consulting
Napier ERA
PRG Real Estate
Richmond National
Richmond Window Corporation
Robert Half
SanAir Technologies Laboratory
Siewers Lumber & Millwork
SouthState
Strategic Risk Associates
Swedish Match North America LLC
Terazo Inc.
The London Company of Virginia
The Yeatman Group
Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley
ThompsonMcMullan
Total Quality Logistics
Town of Ashland
Trolley Hospitality Companies
Unboxed Technology
Virginia Asset Management
Virginia Business Systems
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery
Virginia Risk Sharing Association
Web Business Solutions
Weidmueller
West Shore Home