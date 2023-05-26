Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

If you've gotten injured on the job in Virginia, there's a very good chance that you've interacted with the Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission.

The commission, founded over a century ago as the Industrial Commission of Virginia and incorporated after the state legislature passed the Virginia Workers' Compensation Act, manages and resolves claims from workers who need monetary assistance as a result of injuries sustained on company time.

For the third consecutive year, the commission has been named one of the Richmond area's Top Workplaces — this year, as the top midsize employer.

Its nimble approach to adjusting work styles during the COVID-19 pandemic and employee-driven commitment to community service are just some of the reasons employees say that the commission is a great place to work.

"Our goal has been to create a workplace where individuals can reach their potential and become their full selves," Evelyn McGill, the commission's executive director, said.

The commission is staffed by 260 employees, most of them based out of the central office in downtown Richmond. Others are spread across regional offices in Bristol, Fairfax, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Roanoke and Virginia Beach.

VWC's goal is to be "the most effective and innovative state agency" in the nation. Employees and commissioners have been recognized with awards and positions in prominent regional and national associations, and there is a robust culture of sharing best practices among state workers' compensation agencies that has brought innovations from other states to Virginia — and vice versa.

The commission's everyday work involves supporting workers across Virginia, so it should come as no surprise that community engagement and service are tightly woven into VWC's principles.

The agency's approach to service is driven largely by worker priorities. VWC got involved with the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life fundraiser several years ago, in part, because several employees had been diagnosed with cancer. In 2022, the commission was Relay's top fundraiser in Richmond, collecting over $5,000 to go to research and patient support.

VWC also raised $1,350 for Safe Harbor's Walk to End Domestic Violence and donated nearly 200 pounds of food as part of its annual food drive with Feed More. And the commission's "Public Service Week" — a time when employees have a chance to engage in other service projects in the community — was expanded in 2023 to cover the entire month of May.

"We have a very giving team," McGill said.

Employees also praise the agency's COVID-19 response. Early in the pandemic, VWC transitioned to a hybrid work setup, creating a "Restart and New Normal" committee to figure out how to implement remote work structures not only for everyday work, but also for mediation sessions and other services that the commission provides.

Though President Joe Biden signed legislation in April officially ending the national state of emergency brought on by the pandemic, McGill does not see the agency returning to a traditional, fully in-person experience in the future, noting that "the world of work is still being redefined."

Even after repeated recognition as one of the region's top workplaces during a time when the culture of office work got turned on its head, McGill knows there's always more room to grow.

"Where we are is not where we're going to stay (in the future)," she said. "We have to figure out how the best keeps getting better."