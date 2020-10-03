‘Trust, family, excellence’ define culture at Long & Foster

Agents working for Long & Foster’s Richmond Region are not just selling houses.

They are guiding and educating people about one of the most important purchases in their lives, said Brian Haug, senior vice president for Long & Foster’s Richmond, Hampton Roads and Southwest Virginia regions.

“Trust, family and excellence are the three words we use to describe our culture — and it resonates in Richmond,” Haug said. “We are proud of the ethical nature of our company and how we connect with the community.”

Those agents — along with all of the company’s employees — are key to the success of the residential real estate services company, he said.

Long & Foster’s Richmond Region notched a win as the No. 1 Top Workplace among eight large companies in the area. The company has placed in the top three in this category — firms with 400 to 899 employees — for three consecutive years.

Haug chalks up the top ranking to one reason: “We have amazing people who care about their mission and the people around them.”