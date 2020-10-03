‘Trust, family, excellence’ define culture at Long & Foster

Agents working for Long & Foster’s Richmond Region are not just selling houses.
They are guiding and educating people about one of the most important purchases in their lives, said Brian Haug, senior vice president for Long & Foster’s Richmond, Hampton Roads and Southwest Virginia regions.
“Trust, family and excellence are the three words we use to describe our culture — and it resonates in Richmond,” Haug said. “We are proud of the ethical nature of our company and how we connect with the community.”
Those agents — along with all of the company’s employees — are key to the success of the residential real estate services company, he said.
Long & Foster’s Richmond Region notched a win as the No. 1 Top Workplace among eight large companies in the area. The company has placed in the top three in this category — firms with 400 to 899 employees — for three consecutive years.
Haug chalks up the top ranking to one reason: “We have amazing people who care about their mission and the people around them.”
With about 800 Realtors and 50 marketing, administrative and leadership staff, Long & Foster is one of the region’s largest real estate brokerages. It provides agents with resources, technology and training, helping them sell $2.5 billion in residential real estate last year.
It’s important to help agents grow their businesses under the Long & Foster umbrella and align people with their passions, whether that is in marketing or administration, Haug said.
Long & Foster has been in business 51 years, including 20 in Richmond and even longer through a predecessor company.
“We have been around and we will be around, whether it’s a good time or tough time to be in the market,” Haug said.
“The Long & Foster name, market share and history brings me more business,” an agent wrote for the company’s nomination to the Top Workplaces.
“Seasoned agents are always willing to provide guidance to help new agents reach their potential,” another employee wrote. “There is a genuine family feeling across both staff and agents.”
This past year, Long & Foster brought new programs to its team, including health care options in addition to short-term disability and life insurance benefits. It provides vision and dental coverage as well as financial savings plans.
It also established Tailored Move, a full-service moving company. Along with its insurance/mortgage business (Prosperity Home Mortgage), settlement (Bon Air Long & Foster Title) and property management work, the firm offers a full range of services for people buying, selling, renting or investing in real estate, Haug said.
“We’re focused on delivering an exceptional experience to our buyers and sellers, providing consumers with professional support, expert negotiating skills and comprehensive real estate knowledge,” he said.