Unmatched teamwork and high ethical standards define workplace at Paymerang

Paymerang, a Chesterfield County-based company that provides automated accounts-payable services to business customers, continues to carve out its niche as a top workplace in the Richmond area for its culture and teamwork.

“Our company values are what drive our team and our success each day,” the nomination states. “We live by the highest ethical standards and we simplify complex problems and make payments easy.”

The company says its electronic payables solution provides a simple, secure and profitable way for companies to automate their accounts payable disbursements. Since its founding in 2010, Paymerang has helped clients across the country become more efficient, freeing up time and resources.

“Our teamwork is unmatched,” the nomination states. “We win and lose as a team and deliver fantastic products and amazing customer experiences in the process. Most importantly, we love what we do, and we look forward to each day.”

Paymerang is ranked at No. 3 this year in the midsize company category. The rapidly growing company was ranked first last year in the small business category.

The company said earlier this year that it is expecting to add about 100 jobs in 2021.