Unmatched teamwork and high ethical standards define workplace at Paymerang
Paymerang, a Chesterfield County-based company that provides automated accounts-payable services to business customers, continues to carve out its niche as a top workplace in the Richmond area for its culture and teamwork.

“Our company values are what drive our team and our success each day,” the nomination states. “We live by the highest ethical standards and we simplify complex problems and make payments easy.”

The company says its electronic payables solution provides a simple, secure and profitable way for companies to automate their accounts payable disbursements. Since its founding in 2010, Paymerang has helped clients across the country become more efficient, freeing up time and resources.

“Our teamwork is unmatched,” the nomination states. “We win and lose as a team and deliver fantastic products and amazing customer experiences in the process. Most importantly, we love what we do, and we look forward to each day.”

Paymerang is ranked at No. 3 this year in the midsize company category. The rapidly growing company was ranked first last year in the small business category.

The company said earlier this year that it is expecting to add about 100 jobs in 2021.

Employees spend at least one day per quarter volunteering for Richmond area charities, including Feed More, Habitat for Humanity and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

The company pays 100% of employee medical and dental premiums. It provides wellness initiatives, including company-sponsored race teams for local events and daily walks to get outside and enjoy the outdoors.

It offers a 6% non-elective 401(k) plan contribution for employees, meaning they get the money even if they don’t participate, and it hosts financial seminars on managing money, budgeting, savings and eliminating debt.

Work/life balance is valued, so employees are given 15 days of paid time-off a year and 10 paid holidays. Maternity and paternity leave is available for births and adoptions.

The company also provides daily breakfast and unlimited snacks.

“We deliver fun incentives like free car detailing while employees are at work; ice cream truck visits and monthly birthday celebrations,” according to the nomination.

Paymerang

Founded: 2010

Headquarters: Chesterfield County

What the company does: automates accounts payable disbursements

Number of local employees: 143

Top local executive: Nasser Chanda, CEO

Years on list: three

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"At Paymerang, all departments are not only willing but happy to help each other."

"We have a great work/life balance that lets me learn from experience and prepare for my career."

"I believe in the product we sell and the direction the leaders want to take the company."

"I can be my genuine self. My voice is heard and valued."

"I am motivated to grow and learn new things."

"I have all the resources I need to do my job well."

"I leaven something new every day and I feel challenged."

Business News

