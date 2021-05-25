 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNOS expresses 'love for humanity' and 'turns tears of sadness into tears of joy' through organ donations
0 comments

UNOS expresses 'love for humanity' and 'turns tears of sadness into tears of joy' through organ donations

  • 0

United Network for Organ Sharing has a vision and mission like none other.

“Our vision is to ensure there is a lifesaving transplant for everyone in need,” according to the company’s nomination for the Top Workplaces. “Our mission is to unite and strengthen the donation and transplant community to save lives.”

The nonprofit, better known by the acronym UNOS, runs the nation’s transplant system. It garnered the No. 2 Top Workplaces spot in the large company category.

It serves as the nation’s organ transplant system and the organ procurement and transplantation network, under contract with the federal government.

“Every day I am part of the greatest expression of a love for humanity I know — organ donation,” said Lindsey Leach, the firm’s senior philanthropy officer.

Candace Wilborn, senior meeting planner, said her job “turns tears of sadness into tears of joy.”

UNOS matches lifesaving organs from registered donors to patients on the national waiting list. Computerized matches occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the headquarters in downtown Richmond.

The company maintains the database for every organ transplant in the nation. It strives to increase the number of transplants, provide equity in access to transplants, promote safety for donor and transplant recipients and improve outcomes for wait-listed patients, living donors and transplant recipients.

UNOS provides a benefits package for medical, vision, prescription and dental insurance as well as flexible spending accounts. It offers life and disability insurance programs and a company match on employee contributions to a 401(k) plan.

And it offers two weeks of paid leave for staff who choose to be living organ or tissue donors. Employees park for free at its downtown locations and have access to an onsite cafe, roof-top garden, art gallery and fitness center. Flexible work schedules are available.

Team building is encouraged through a UNOS give-back program supporting Richmond community projects and programs.

United Network for Organ Sharing

Founded: 1984

Headquarters: Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond

Local operations: two locations in Richmond

What the company does: a nonprofit that runs the nation's transplant system matching lifesaving organs from registered donors to patients on a national waiting list.

Number of local employees: 410

Top local executive: Brian Shepard, CEO

Years on list: eight

Employee comments

I love my job because:

"I feel challenged and appreciated. There are many great people at UNOS and we are all committed to the mission."

"We help save lives. There is no bottom line focus of profit and margin. I love, value and respect my team."

"I work with some of the smartest, most dedicated and caring people."

"I am contributing to the mission and the continuous improvement of the transplant community."

"I love the UNOS mission and feel like we are part of something bigger."

"The work is meaningful and my team is supportive."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces
Business News

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

  • 0

Richmond Times-Dispatch 2021 Top Workplaces

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News