UNOS expresses 'love for humanity' and 'turns tears of sadness into tears of joy' through organ donations

United Network for Organ Sharing has a vision and mission like none other.

“Our vision is to ensure there is a lifesaving transplant for everyone in need,” according to the company’s nomination for the Top Workplaces. “Our mission is to unite and strengthen the donation and transplant community to save lives.”

The nonprofit, better known by the acronym UNOS, runs the nation’s transplant system. It garnered the No. 2 Top Workplaces spot in the large company category.

It serves as the nation’s organ transplant system and the organ procurement and transplantation network, under contract with the federal government.

“Every day I am part of the greatest expression of a love for humanity I know — organ donation,” said Lindsey Leach, the firm’s senior philanthropy officer.

Candace Wilborn, senior meeting planner, said her job “turns tears of sadness into tears of joy.”

UNOS matches lifesaving organs from registered donors to patients on the national waiting list. Computerized matches occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the headquarters in downtown Richmond.