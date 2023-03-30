LEASES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

XP Manufacturing LLC renewed its lease of 9,680 square feet of industrial space at 1730 Rhoadmiller St. in Richmond.

Pulmonary Associates of Richmond Inc. leased 8,500 square feet of office space on Right Flank Road in Mechanicsville.

Health Educators Inc. renewed its lease of 2,103 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.

Maranatha Christian Church of America Inc. renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.

SALES

CBRE reports the following transaction:

BMC Holdings purchased 1.66 acres at 1320 School St. in Richmond for $3,300,000 from Associated Investors. Matt Hamilton and Scott White represented the seller.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Weidmuller Inc. purchased 4.715 +/- acres at 630 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield from Whitco LLC for $1,117,000. Nash Warren and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.

Consolidated Pipe & Supply Co. Inc. purchased 10,356 square feet on 2.42 acres at 1516 Commerce Road in Richmond from The Donnan-McDowell Irrevocable Trust for $1,675,000. Jamie Galanti represented the seller.