With an increasing number of seniors wishing to age in place in their own homes, TruBlue of Midlothian has opened to provide home services that help older adults keep a well-maintained living space.

“Regardless of age, we all feel most comfortable when we’re in our own homes,” owner Brad McNamara said. “And then reality catches up with all of us that, ultimately, there are things to be done around the home that even if you are capable, you shouldn’t be doing any longer.”

TruBlue of Midlothian is a franchisee of TruBlue Total House Care, a national company that started in Yorktown in 2011 and now has over 40 locations, with plans to add more. It does handyman services, to-do-list chores, maintenance, yardwork, emergency repairs, seasonal work and preventative maintenance.

For families that have aging parents or grandparents, home health care can help with physical and mental needs. But house upkeep can loom as families struggle to find the time and to develop the skills to care for and fix things around the house.

“There’s a lot of great senior care companies that are out there taking care of the individual, but the biggest challenge that many face is the home environment,” TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald said. “We want to be able to provide an environment that’s not only safe, but comfortable.”

TruBlue franchise owners are Certified Aging-In-Place Specialists who receive training through a National Association of Home Builders program that teaches technical, business management and customer service skills.

They are also required to complete the senior home safety certification program through Age Safe America, a national service that prioritizes home safety assessments and aging-in-place home modifications.

“My chief emphasis is safety, whether that’s building ramps, grab bars … anything that makes the home safer,” TruBlue of Midlothian co-owner Amanda Etheredge said.

McNamara and Etheredge are partners in business and in their personal lives, just passing the 10-year mark as a couple. Both dealt with aging family members who needed regular home maintenance, which inspired them to get involved with helping other seniors who wished to stay at home.

While researching businesses that provided aging-in-place services, McNamara and Etheredge discovered TruBlue and applied to be a franchisee in Greater Richmond. They were officially signed on as owners earlier this year.

“Recently, I had a family member that had a health issue, and they couldn’t go home until there were modifications done, and that just kind of triggered that,” Etheredge said. “When this was presented to us, there was no way we could not take this offer.”

More organizations are popping up to help seniors age independently, such as The Village Movement, which connects older adults with tools and resources to age in place, and has established more than 300 locally developed communities in the United States, including Charlottesville, Locust Grove and Northern Virginia.

TruBlue’s mission is to provide an affordable alternative to senior living communities, which offer the convenience of not having to worry about home maintenance, but can cost residents thousands of dollars a month.

According to SeniorLiving.org, the monthly cost of a private room in a nursing home in Virginia can run as high as $9,000 a month.

TruBlue’s subscription model starts at $49 a month (plus $99 startup fee) for quarterly services and $199 a month for monthly services. Each package comes with a home assessment and a personal house care manager. The monthly plan comes with additional benefits, such as no startup fee, selected discounts and up to $25 in materials per month. Customers can also order one-time services as needed.

Recurring visits involve technicians doing little things, such as changing filters, cleaning gutters or taking down the Christmas tree after the holidays.

“Being a handyman is something that’s always been sort of near and dear to me,” McNamara, who stepped away from the corporate world to become a TruBlue owner, said. “I grew up in that environment with my father owning a painting and decorating business for years.”

Although TruBlue does not work on large-scale projects, such as roofing or HVAC systems, its intention is to be a single point of contact for everything else.

“It’s often difficult to get people to show up for the smaller needs and still give those the quality service and professionalism that’s needed to do the job,” McNamara said. “That area of focus was key for us in getting into this space and making a bit of a difference.”

TruBlue of Midlothian opened May 1 as a mobile franchise, with staff reaching customers remotely and directly at their homes. It’s accepting project requests for the rest of the spring and is hiring for all positions, including home technicians.

Even though trade skills are needed for home tasks, TruBlue also wants its technicians to be personable, especially when dealing with older adults.

“We want a team that can enter somebody’s home and make them feel comfortable,” Etheredge said.

TruBlue places a large focus on seniors, but the company is open to anyone who needs help at home, including busy families, veterans, people with disabilities and people of all ages who are healing in place.

“Whether you have young children or you’re just busy with corporate or whatnot, you don’t have time to manage the day to day of your house,” Etheredge said. “The basic things you’re supposed to do every month that we don’t think of until it’s too late, that’s definitely a service we provide.”