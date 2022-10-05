Trucking and logistics company opens first Virginia facility in South Richmond

A nearly century-old trucking, logistics and warehousing company with a robust northeastern presence is expanding into Virginia with the opening of a new Richmond facility at 3609 East Belt Boulevard. The trucking and logistics specialist is expecting to invest further in the state. It handles products for clients like Starbucks and Wegmans, and many smaller businesses with products.

The company, A. Duie Pyle, specializes in Less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping with 28 facilities with 4 million square feet of distribution space. Headquartered in West Chester Pa., it now operates from Virginia to Maine, and west into Ohio. It has about 60 regular clients and employs over 600 truck drivers.

Its initial Virginia expansion employs 75 people through three new shipping facilities in Richmond, Roanoke and Manassas. It has already scheduled further constructions that could employ close to 500 people if all of its scheduled locations open as expected.

A Duie Pyle's LTL operation is made up of strategically located services centers. Those centers allow the company to efficiently consolidate and distribute their customer's products with a next day, or second day delivery. At the height of daily operations, you might see a wide variety of products like paint, pool cleaning chemicals and grass seeds or light bulbs passing through one of its cross docks.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney visited the newly opened A. Duie Pyle cross dock in South Richmond. Youngkin hailed the state’s ability to attract new businesses, saying that Duie Pyle was part of a “critical roster” that makes “Virginia go.” Stoney said the addition of new businesses like A. Duie Pyle was important for the city’s recovery from COVID-19.

A. Duie Pyle said that its expansion into Virginia was pushed by its clients who wanted overnight shipping into the state. The only way to meet that demands was to open Virginia facilities.

With the South Richmond facility open, the next phase is the construction of a 9,000 square-foot fleet maintenance shop on an adjacent parcel of land. That shop is expected to be finished within five to six months of construction. In addition to the announced facilities in Roanoke and Manassas, the company is close to another 200,000 square-foot, 50-door dock in Stafford County. It is also planning to add a combination dock and warehouse site in the Virginia Beach area.