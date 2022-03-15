Trucking and logistics company plans new facility in Richmond with 25 jobs

A large trucking, warehousing and logistics company based in Pennsylvania is expanding its operations into Virginia, including opening a new location in Richmond that is expected to employ 25 people.

A. Duie Pyle, a 98-year-old, family-owned company that mostly does business now in the northeastern United States, announced on Tuesday that it plans to open locations in Richmond, Roanoke and Manassas.

The company provides transportation and distribution services mainly under a "less-than-truckload," or LTL, business model, shipping from 27 service centers and 16 warehouse facilities.

In Richmond, the company plans to open an operation at a 16,500-square-foot existing building at 3609 East Belt Boulevard that will employ about 25 people.The facility will be a cross-dock service center, which focuses on delivering products to customers without warehousing the goods.

Peter Latta, the chairman and chief executive officer of A. Duie Pyle, described the investment as a "strategic expansion" that will enable the company to improve shipping, schedules and overnight delivery capabilities.

The company said it is starting to hire for the jobs in Richmond. People can apply at pylejobs.com. The company said pay could be up to $100,000 a year, depending on the job performed and hours worked.

The other Virginia locations will be in Manassas at 10461 Colonel Court with 30 new jobs, and in Roanoke at 3348 Salem Turnpike Northwest with 20 new jobs.

The company decided to open a location in Richmond because of good access to key highways along the East Coast and the Port of Virginia, said Jennifer Wakefield, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Richmond Partnership, a regional economic development group.

The investment shows that Pyle has chosen "three very key transportation points," in Virginia, said J. Ward Best, chairman of the Virginia Trucking Association.

"The addition of A. Duie Pyle to an already robust and thriving transportation sector also points up the continued need for more qualified professional drivers," Best said. "Our industry faces a nationwide shortage of drivers that will only continue to grow with increased demand for transportation of goods."

Some other recent logistics industry announcements in the Richmond area include pharmacy chain Walgreens' announcement in February that it will invest $34.2 million to open a fulfillment center at the Atlee Station Logistics Center in Hanover County, and online retailer Amazon's announcement in 2021 that it will build a fulfillment center on 119 acres of ancillary land at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County.