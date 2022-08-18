Unfair Labor Practice claim filed against Chester call center operator

A labor union on Wednesday filed two Unfair Labor Practice charges against Maximus, which operates a call center in Chester.

The charges said the company disciplined an employee for taking part in a protest at the Chester center and that Maximus called police on striking workers and a group of community supporters.

A separate charge said that Maximus violated federal labor law by requiring employees to listen to a presentation urging them to reject a union.

Reston-based Maximus handles calls for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees have been protesting what they say are poor working conditions, including unfair attendance and break policies, and compensation. Workers in Chester; Bogalusa, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and London, Kentucky, walked off the job this month in a strike.