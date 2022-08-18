Unfair Labor Practice claim filed against Chester call center operator

Reston-based Maximus handles calls for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Employees have been protesting what they say are poor working conditions, including unfair attendance and break policies, and compensation. Workers in Chester; Bogalusa, Louisiana; Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and London, Kentucky, walked off the job this month in a strike.
The charges were filed with the National Labor Relations Board. Charges are review by regional field examiners and attorneys.
