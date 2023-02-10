Boosted by an increased supply of tobacco shipments, Universal Corporation has posted a strong return with increased sales in 2022. The Richmond-based tobacco merchant said its shipments are now flowing smoothly after facing supply chain constrictions a year ago.

The company’s overall revenues increased to $1.87 billion — a 22.3% increase over the previous year as a result of a more efficient shipping process. Net income was constricted to $73.5 million — an increase of 5%, as the cost of its goods increased 24%.

Margins in the company’s tobacco segment took a hit from the sales of products that were written down in prior quarters, despite overall volume having gone up.

Shipments from Brazil were up significantly this year. African crop sizes were lower than expected but its sales volumes were up because of shipments earlier in the recorded period. Its oriental joint venture returned lower sales volume and an unfavorable currency comparison.

Universal’s company segment that sells ingredients showed a slight dip over 2022. Those revenues were $65.8 million, a decrease of about 6.9%. The company said it faced a slight lack of demand because customers had stockpiled product in the anticipation that the supply chain woes would continue.

“We remain excited about the long-term outlook for our ingredients businesses and continue to make significant capital investments to enhance and increase the capabilities of our plant-based ingredients platform,” the company said in a news release. “We are ahead of achieving some of the earlier identified operational synergies across the platform and making considerable progress on our vision for the segment.”

The company announced the appointment of Arthur Schick Jr. as its new director on Feb. 1. Universal says his extensive experience in the ingredients and value-added space with PepsiCo will help promote and expand the ingredients section of the business.

