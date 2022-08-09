Update: CarLotz merging with California firm, to be headquartered in San Francisco

Unlike CarLotz, which has many brick and mortar locations, Shift is largely an e-commerce retailer, acting as an online marketplace for buying and selling used vehicles. It was founded in 2014.

“The combined company will be headquartered in San Francisco. We will be evaluating our combined needs over the coming weeks and will provide updates regarding our presence in Central Virginia beyond the hub level,” Griles said.

Arison will step down as CEO role on Sept. 1, but will continue as the Shift chairman. Shift President Jeff Clementz will become CEO.

In announcing the agreement, the companies said the new entity will have a cash position of about $125 million once the transaction closes in the fourth quarter. CarLotz shareholders are expected to receive about 0.692158 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock, the companies said.