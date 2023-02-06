The Upper Magnolia Green development in Chesterfield County received a boost in the form of a $25 million state grant, which will accelerate the project’s progress.

The grant comes from the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program, which identifies and assesses sites that are ready for enhanced development.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the VBRSP, administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, would provide a total of $90 million in development funding for 21 site projects across the commonwealth. Upper Magnolia received the largest grant of all 21 sites.

The $25 million will go toward infrastructure design, additional lot space and utility improvements at the county-owned property near Moseley.

“This announcement provides Chesterfield with a tremendous opportunity to have the Upper Magnolia property ready for a major development opportunity at the earliest possible time,” said Kevin Carroll, Chesterfield Board of Supervisors chair, in a statement. “Upper Magnolia will be highly attractive to potential projects because we have access to a large highly skilled workforce in the region.”

The VBRSP funding will also add extra resources to the Powhite Parkway extension project. Last year, the county approved $8 million toward adding eight miles to the parkway from Woolridge Road to Route 360, increasing access to and through Upper Magnolia.

In December 2020, the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority purchased the Upper Magnolia property with the intent of creating economic opportunities at the site. Last May, the Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning of 1,700 acres at Upper Magnolia Green West, clearing the way for development of a technology park.

The board also approved rezoning 700 acres at Upper Magnolia Green East, which will host a new elementary and middle school, a library and up to 600 single-family homes. The entire project is estimated to cost $700 million.

