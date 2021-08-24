Virginia ABC surpasses $1 billion in sales for the third year in a row; Tito's remains the top seller in the state

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority had another milestone sales year with $1.4 billion in gross revenue for the state, a $163 million increase from last year's record profits.

These sales were for the state liquor monopoly's 2021 fiscal year, which ran July 1 2020 through June 30, with $616.4 million of it going to the state's general fund - a $71.1 million increase over the previous year, according to a news release.

“The resourcefulness and dedication of our ABC teammates, especially those in retail and distribution, enabled us to overcome tremendous challenges to achieve a record-breaking year,” said ABC chief executive officer Travis Hill in a statement. “Leveraging our flexibility as an independent authority and the creativity of our employees, we have become nimbler and more customer-focused, enabling us to better serve Virginians at the highest level for decades to come.”

Available sales data for ABC indicates a steady increase in sales over the last 50 years, according to Dawn Eischen, a spokesperson for ABC, but some medical professionals point to an increase in drinking amid the pandemic. Three out of four Americans reported drinking more alcohol during the pandemic, according to a June study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, which noted more than a dozen similar studies that found the same.