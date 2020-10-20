Virginia advertising executive joins Richmond Times-Dispatch, Lee Enterprises

Veteran advertising executive Kelly Till is joining the Richmond Times-Dispatch and its parent company as vice president of sales for Virginia.

In this new role, Till will drive advertising revenue at The Times-Dispatch and will further establish its digital sales organization. She also will work closely with media company Lee Enterprises' publishers across Virginia to grow revenue and develop new products to meet customer needs.

"We are thrilled to have Kelly join our team," said Paul Farrell, publisher of The Times-Dispatch. "She is a formidable competitor, an extraordinary sales professional and an inspirational team leader with a proven ability to manage high-performance sales organizations."

Till, who starts Nov. 2, joins The Times-Dispatch and Lee from Tribune Publishing, where she has worked since 1996.

Most recently, she has served as vice president of advertising at The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press and has directed the local sales teams. There, she led the effort to integrate the sales departments of two previously competing organizations, launching an internal digital marketing agency and developing a robust calendar of custom events.