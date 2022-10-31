Virginia Center Commons closes permanently Monday, sale on furniture on Tuesday

Virginia Center Commons is closing permanently today, the mall announced on its Facebook page on Monday.

The mall posted, "We will be holding a sale of any remaining fixtures, tables, chairs, etc. on Tuesday from 9AM-2PM. Cash only and all items purchased must be removed by 2PM."

The mall is located at 10101 Brook Road in Glen Allen.

In August, the last remaining tenants were told to vacate by Oct. 31.

Virginia Center Commons is adjacent to the incoming Henrico Sports Complex, a $50 million facility that is becoming a center for sports tourism with 185,000 square feet of indoor space for games like basketball and volleyball. Part of the mall was already demolished to accommodate the construction of the sports complex.

A hotel and apartment units are also planned for construction at the site in the near future.

A majority of the land at the mall is owned by Shamin VCC LLC and VCC Partners LLC. A representative for Shamin said the company is planning the construction of two hotel projects near where the mall currently stands. Stanley Martin Homes is also planning to build 75 townhomes on a 4.6-acre parcel of land joined at the mall.

"The decision to close the mall has been made as part of the redevelopment that includes the construction of the Henrico Sports and Convocation Center," Steve Bonniville, general manager for The Rebkee Co. which operates the mall, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in September.