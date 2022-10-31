Virginia Center Commons closes permanently Monday, sale on furniture on Tuesday

A hotel and apartment units are also planned for construction at the site in the near future.
A majority of the land at the mall is owned by Shamin VCC LLC and VCC Partners LLC. A representative for Shamin said the company is planning the construction of two hotel projects near where the mall currently stands. Stanley Martin Homes is also planning to build 75 townhomes on a 4.6-acre parcel of land joined at the mall.
"The decision to close the mall has been made as part of the redevelopment that includes the construction of the Henrico Sports and Convocation Center," Steve Bonniville, general manager for The Rebkee Co. which operates the mall, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch in September.
"A portion of the mall was previously demolished and construction of the Henrico Sports and Convocation Center is well underway with the structure going vertical as of last week. Further redevelopment plans will be shared as we work through the process of positioning this property for long term future success," he said.