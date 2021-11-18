Virginia Employment Commission introduces new online jobless claim filing system

Virginians can now file new applications for unemployment assistance or update their continuing claims after 10 days of not being able to so.

The Virginia Employment Commission on Thursday introduced a new filing system for unemployment claims designed to address many of the problems that plagued the antiquated computer system that crippled the state unemployment system during the COVID-19 pandemic and even before.

The new system is designed to streamline an old process that relied much more on paper forms and manual labor, the agency said.

The switch to a new system follows a “changeover period” that started on Nov. 8. The agency had said last week that it expected the new system to go live early this week.

The VEC said the new system “includes a number of enhancements to better assist customers, to include online access to documents, an improved user experience with dynamic claims filing, and a customer dashboard for claims filing status and other inquiry information.”

The agency said it also expects to implement future enhancements as part of its ongoing operations and maintenance program.