A New York financial giant’s plans to build a solar farm on some 1,710 acres of woods and wetlands in Chesterfield County, including a Virginia Essential Conservation Site, is sparking strong opposition before the State Corporation Commission.

The SCC would have to find the facility, which is planned to generate 160 megawatts of electricity, enough to power almost 28,000 homes, is needed to meet the state’s energy use and clean energy goals before the solar plant can be built.

Shaw plans to install 380,000 solar panels, transformers, inverters and cables on about 1,675 acres of a tract bounded by Bradley Bridge Road to the north, Branders Bridge Road on the north and east, Swift Creek and the Glebe Point neighborhood to the west and Beach Branch to the south.

It also plans to build a substation and two 34.5 kilovolt interconnection yards at the side, as well as a 115 kilovolt overhead line to connect to a Dominion Energy switchyard 1.75 miles away, mostly along a former railroad lone.

A unit of the D.E. Shaw and Co. investment firm, which has $60 billion of assets under management, wants to own and operate the facility.

It has projects underway in 25 states and is operating or developing more than 20,000 megawatts of renewable energy facilities.

But the site where it wants to build in Chesterfield includes the Chester Seeps, home to 10 different rare plants, including the “squarehead” or Pineland nerveray, a yellow sunflower-like plant found nowhere else in Virginia, as well as the lance leaved rose-gentian, a perennial herb with white flowers that flourishes in bogs and clearings in pine woods. Purple pitcher plants, velvet sedge, red milkweed, small white-fringed orchid are among the rare plants found there, while the rare fasciculate beakrush found there is at its northernmost home.

“I really hope there is an alternative location for the solar panels that won't affect the pitcher plant swamp!,” Rachel Fried wrote to the SCC.

“If you haven't seen the red milkweed, Asclepias incarnata, especially, it's GORGEOUS … Every year the seeds sell out like hot cakes because they're so rare. Only places like this can help continue these flowers in the wild for their symbiotic friends like monarch butterflies,” she wrote.

Another Chester Seeps plant on the state’s rare plant list, Cuthbert's turtlehead, Chelone cuthertii, has a special relationship with bumble bees, she wrote.

The bees evolved with plans like the turtlehead "because their big butts are heavy/strong enough to push open the semi-closed lips of the flowers. It's too cute! Cool stuff like that? Please, we gotta work to protect it!” she added.

Marielena Lamont, of Great Falls, wrote: “We need these plants and animals in our environment, and some, like the Squarehead, are critically endangered.

"Let’s find a better location for the solar facility, please."

Evangeline Rutherford of Richmond wrote: “Please save the pitcher plants!”

Kelli Quinn of Richmond wrote: “Solar fields don’t belong on Natural Heritage Treasures!”

More than 775 people, mostly opposing the plans, have so far submitted comments to the SCC.

State environmental regulators told the SCC that they are tallying all the wetlands and stream crossings on the site, while the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Division of Natural Heritage will want to offer specific recommendations to protect rare plants there.

The Department of Wildlife resources said it is concerned about the large area of woods to be cleared, adding that the perimeter fencing required will reduce wildlife habitat and movement corridors.

Chesterfield County supervisors approved the plan in 2019, overruling the county’s planning commission.

