Virginia Mercantile opens general store for locally-made products in downtown Richmond

Virginia Mercantile

Virginia Mercantile is a new sustainable general store near the Arts District with a focus on locally-made home products in several different genres.

 Sean Jones

A new general store is open near Richmond's Arts District. Virginia Mercantile focuses heavily on locally-made goods. Store products are a rotating selection of modern and sustainable home goods.

The company's digital presence showcases items in categories like "glow," "socialize," "groom," and "vibe." The store carries a vintage feel with items like handwoven textiles, coffee beans, jams and chutneys, leather belts, pet products and more. 

The Arts District store at 309 N. Adams St. is Virginia Mercantile's second location and expansion into the Richmond market. It is a block away from Quirk Hotel and adjacent to Max's on Broad. It's grand opening was Jan. 15.

The company was founded in 2021, with its first location opening in Clifton, Va.

Hours are listed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday through Sunday. Find the store on Instagram @Virginiamercantilerva or online at its website.

