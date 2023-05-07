The Richmond Times-Dispatch won 61 awards — including the coveted Grand Sweepstakes title for overall excellence among daily newspapers of its size — during the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

In the news category, 28 first-place honors were awarded to The Times-Dispatch for:

And we’re underway with the #vpa2023 Annual Awards Banquet pic.twitter.com/NIKKwsj06Z — Virginia Press Association (@va_press_assoc) May 6, 2023

Column writing: Bill Lohmann

Bill Lohmann Sports column writing: David Teel

David Teel Data journalism: reporter Sean McGoey

reporter Sean McGoey Business and financial writing: reporters Eric Kolenich, Michael Martz and Luca Powell for their coverage of issues at Richmond Community Hospital

reporters Eric Kolenich, Michael Martz and Luca Powell for their coverage of issues at Richmond Community Hospital Multimedia report: visual journalist Eva Russo for her series “Farming from the margins”

visual journalist Eva Russo for her series “Farming from the margins” Video: Kelli Lemon, Matt Pochily and Bill Barksdale for their “A1 Minute” updates

Kelli Lemon, Matt Pochily and Bill Barksdale for their “A1 Minute” updates Critical writing: Justin Lo for his coverage of restaurants

Justin Lo for his coverage of restaurants Photography: Russo for her photos of a domestic violence survivor

Russo for her photos of a domestic violence survivor Personality or portrait photo: Russo

Russo Picture story or essay: Russo

Russo Education writing: Kolenich

Kolenich Feature writing portfolio: Lohmann

Lohmann Feature story writing: Kolenich

Kolenich Health, science and environmental writing: Kolenich

Kolenich Public safety writing: Kolenich and former reporter Mark Bowes

Kolenich and former reporter Mark Bowes Informational graphics: staff

staff Special sections: staff for Flying Squirrels publication

First-place awards also went to former Times-Dispatch photographer Shaban Athuman for general news photo and sports feature photo; former photographer Alexa Welch Edlund for pictorial photo; and former designer Kira Rider for illustrations and page design.

Russo won the Best in Show award in the digital category.

Best in Show titles also went to Athuman in the photography category and Rider in the graphics, illustration and art bracket.

In the advertising contest, The Times-Dispatch won first-place awards in:

Digital advertising: Billy Garland, Jacob Remian, Emily Thompson and Reid Kerley

Billy Garland, Jacob Remian, Emily Thompson and Reid Kerley Entertainment: Doris Ann Kane and Dwayne Carpenter

Doris Ann Kane and Dwayne Carpenter Food and drug: Dana Elmquist

Dana Elmquist Member self-promotion: Kane and Remian

Kane and Remian Professional services: Farah Walton

Farah Walton Special sections: Clay Barbour, Lewis Brissman, Carpenter, Stephen Summerell, Doug Childers and Ben Swenson

The Times-Dispatch also won the Advertising and News sweepstakes groups.

“We have an incredibly talented staff at The Times-Dispatch, and this kind of recognition from our peers speaks to that,” said Chris Coates, executive editor. “I’m deeply proud of their work.”

The honors were awarded during a ceremony at the Hilton Richmond Hotel & Spa Short Pump on Saturday at the end of the association's annual conference.

The Tennessee Press Association judged the entries.