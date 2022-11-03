 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge opens ‘Dirty Dancing’ retail and online shop

Kellerman's Gift Shop

Mountain Lake Lodge has opened Kellerman's Gift Shop, named after the "Dirty Dancing" movie.

 Mountain Lake Lodge

Mountain Lake Lodge, the Southwest Virginia resort where Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey filmed parts of the iconic romantic movie in 1986, has opened a “Dirty Dancing” shop on site.

Kellerman’s Gift Shop sells “Dirty Dancing” merchandise such as sweatshirts emblazoned with the “Dirty Dancing” logo, “Kellerman’s” ringer t-shirts, books, glasses and beer koozies.

The shop has also been styled after the dance studio where Johnny taught Baby to dance in the movie, according to the resort, with a replica of Baby’s dancing shoes, period lighting and a “Don’t Step On The One!” sign.

“The hottest seller in Kellerman’s Gift Shop is the ringer tee, just like Johnny's cousin Billy wore in the movie,” Jeremiah McKendree, vice president retail and recreation, said in a release.

The collection of Dirty Dancing merchandise and memorabilia is also available online at https://mtnlakelodge.shop.

Shortly after “Dirty Dancing” filmed at Mountain Lake in 1986, the owner died and created an endowment to own and operate the resort. But the resort began to fall in decline. Over the past 10 years, several million dollars went to renovations, according to Heidi Stone, the current president of Mountain Lake Lodge.

“Last year was our best ever and we are currently pacing ahead of that,” Stone said in a statement.

The resort now hosts “Dirty Dancing” weekends where guests get to experience activities inspired by the movie, from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations, to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts and screenings of the film. “Dirty Dancing” weekends typically sell out a year in advance, Stone said.

Mountain Lake Lodge is located in Pembroke, Va., which is about three hours and 40 minutes from Richmond by car.

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

