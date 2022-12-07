Virginia to get $16.8 million in $434.9 million Juul settlement agreement

Juul Labs has reached settlements covering more than 5,000 cases nationwide brought by about 10,000 plaintiffs related to its vaping products. The company has agreed to pay a total of $434.9 million across 33 states.

The widely recognized e-cigarette manufacturer has been under fire since 2015 over allegations that it lured America's youth into using its products.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said the settlement resolves claims that Juul used social media marketing campaigns, easily concealable e-cigarettes designs, youth-friendly flavors and other methods to addict a new generation of Americans to nicotine.

Under the terms of Juul's settlement with Virginia, the company will pay at least $16.8 million, with a first payment of $1.58 million to be paid after the settlement is approved in court.

The settlement with Virginia prohibits Juul from a number of marketing activities.

The company is prohibited from marketing to youth or funding youth education programs. Its marketing and promotions cannot depict anyone under the age of 35 or use cartoons. Juul is also prohibited from selling flavors not approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The company's products have to be advertised on sites with age verification on the landing page for outlets with an adult audience of at least 85%. It is also barred from using paid influencers.

The settlement is pending approval of the Richmond Circuit Court.

Juul announced that it would be laying off 400 people last month amid legal and regulatory uncertainties.

In June, the FDA rejected Juul's application to keep its product on the market as a smoking alternative for adults, throwing the company's future into uncertainty. The FDA said Juul did not adequately address key questions about the potential for chemicals to leech from its device. A temporary hold was placed on its initial decision as Juul files an appeal.

In September, Altria, the company's largest investor, announced plans to resume competing on its own in the e-cigarette space and later announced a "smoke-free partnership" with JT Group.

Altria pulled its own e-cigarettes off of the market in 2018 after taking a nearly$13 billion stake in Juul. That investment lost nearly 95% of its value as of June which gave Altria the option to exit its non-compete agreement with Juul.

Juul has also settled with 37 states and territories over the last year and said it’s in ongoing talks with other key stakeholders to resolve remaining litigation.