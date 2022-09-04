Virginia wine workforce keeps growing

Consider it Virginia’s wine workforce. And it’s having a big impact on the state’s economy — one sip at a time.

The Virginia Wine Board this spring released a report showing the industry contributes about $1.7 billion to the state’s economy. And that number jumped 27% between 2015 and 2019, the study found.

Virginia now ranks No. 10 in terms of wine production among states, and the 10,420 workers supported by the industry had wages totaling $398 million.

At New Kent Winery, a family-owned operation on a expansive property in New Kent County, the staff roster has grown to 41 full- and part-time workers.

Joe and Jo Anna Dombroski purchased the winery in 2014 and an adjacent vineyard two years later. They started with 12 workers and today produce about 10,000 cases of wine a year.

“We are the largest vineyard east of I-95 in the state,” Joe Dombroski said. “We have 38 ½ acres of grapes.”

They cultivate the Norton variety of grapes, named after Dr. Daniel Norton, a Richmond physician who in the early 1800s developed a grape suited for Virginia soil. By 1830, Norton grapes were commercially distributed.

New Kent Winery only uses the grapes grown on its land, a luxury not every Virginia winery has.

Bobby Kruger opened Brambly Park, an urban winery on about two acres in the northwestern corner of Richmond’s Scott’s Addition, in June 2020.

“We are not a traditional winery in the sense we are not growing grapes,” Kruger said.

The grapes come from California, Oregon and Virginia.

“The first thing I really learned about winemaking and the wine industry in general was there aren’t as many grapes out there, especially in Virginia, as one would think,” Kruger said.

The site also includes a restaurant, park and event hall, plus live music and other events.

“Brambly is more about bring your family out, bring your dog out and not stuffy in any capacity,” said Kruger, whose business has about 100 workers. “I actually planned our wine around that. The goal of our wine is to be very drinkable and approachable. We wanted to be a winery you didn’t have to get super dressed up to go to.”

A similar approach is being taken at the New Kent Winery, which includes a tasting room, wedding venue and a schedule full of entertainment. It added more outdoor seating two years ago and is looking to expand the vineyard to 50 acres.

“We changed a lot of the ways this winery operates,” Dombroski said. “We are dog friendly, we are children friendly, and we have different events from country music to salsa nights to modern jazz band out of D.C.”

Statewide, revenue from events and weddings at Virginia wineries topped $37 million in 2019, up from $13 million in 2015, according to the industry report.

The state’s 3,809 acres of grapes also have a value of $17.8 million. Virginia had $192 million in tax revenue from the wine industry in 2019.

A total of 2.6 million tourists visited wineries in Virginia in 2019, accounting for $264 million in related revenue.

The wine workforce also includes various positions to distribute the product.

Small winery operations like Brambly Park often handle all their distribution in a direct-to-consumer model.

“The only way to get Brambly wine is to buy it on site,” Kruger said. “The additional cost that come with distributing products really cut into the margins to what we would have to do is dramatically increase the amount of product that we make.”

Many wineries, including New Kent Winery and Brambly Park, have wine clubs. The report found wine clubs were a popular way to distribute wine and that online wine sales are an emerging trend for wineries.

New Kent Winery’s distribution model is through partnerships.

“We are actually the official wine of the Richmond Flying Squirrels and can wine for them called ‘Feeling Squirrely’ plus we sell our other wines at The Diamond,” Dombroski said. “Official wine of NASCAR here in Richmond, official wine of Virginia Credit Union Live and of Rosie’s in Colonial Downs and of Sports Backers, the running company, so we have expanded a lot in our partnership area.”

New Kent’s wine is also sold in Wegmans and Total Wines in central Virginia.

Looking to the future of wine in the Richmond area, Dombroski and Kruger expect the industry to continue to grow.

“I think you will see some more wineries pop up in the Richmond area,” Dombroski said.