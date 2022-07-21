Virginians buying up tickets for $660 million Mega Millions lottery drawing

One of the biggest lottery jackpots in history is up for grabs on Friday night, and Richmonders were lining up Thursday in the hopes of turning a $2 investment into an estimated $660 million Mega Millions jackpot — a return that, at least for the moment, outpaces inflation.

Local barber Jimmy Squire was among those taking his chances.

“You got to be in it to win it,” he said. “You never know.”

This is the fifth time in 20 years the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $600 million. Friday, six numbers will be drawn to determine if a lucky someone, or someones, will take home the huge prize.

The winner has the option of taking the prize as an annuity or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash, though the government will want its share, too. An estimated $105.5 million in tax would be withheld on the lump sum, not counting potential income tax obligations.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The tickets are sold in 45 states and the District of Columbia.

In Virginia, Mega Millions tickets are sold by the Virginia Lottery. Unaudited results show that in the previous fiscal year, $92.6 million in Mega Millions tickets were sold in the commonwealth.

That’s far short of the amount Virginians spent on scratch-off tickets ($1.3 billion) and less than the amount of tickets sold for competing mega-jackpot drawing Powerball ($133.4 million).

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn’t been won since April 15, when the winner received a paltry $20 million since there had been another winner in the previous drawing. Twenty-seven consecutive drawings have happened without anyone matching all six numbers.

On Tuesday, the winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 25. But once again, there were no perfect tickets. However, 2,380,347 entries won prizes at other levels.

Squire bought three tickets at Davis Market in Richmond on Thursday hoping he’d be the lucky one.

“It’s just something that I like to do,” he said. “I have a Cash 5 number that I like to play, and I just play it every day. ... But when the Mega Millions gets high like this, I give it a chance because you never know. Anybody can hit it.”

As Friday’s stakes have risen, the excitement has grown. People who don’t normally play Mega Millions decided to give it a try at the market on Thursday.

“I feel great,” said one customer, who identified himself as Shameek. “I definitely already won.”

Shameek said his strategy is to use the ages of his seven children for the Mega Ball choice. If he wins, he said he would buy property in Puerto Rico for his whole family and take a vacation to Europe.

Squire is a barber at Legacy Grooming Lounge and has lived in Richmond his entire life. If he wins, he said he would build a trade school in Richmond for young people to learn a skill and give it back to the community.

“My wife is a pastor, so I would probably build us a bigger church and just try to give people life,” Squire said.

Friday’s drawing is at 11 p.m.

If there is no winner, the next jackpot will be even larger, though it still has a ways to go to reach the all-time record of $1.537 billion given by Powerball in October 2018.