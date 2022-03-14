Virginia's jobless rate held steady in January as more people entered labor market

Virginia’s unemployment held steady at 3.3% from December to January, and employment increased from a year ago, but overall employment still remains down from before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state's jobless rate was down from 4.8% in January of 2021, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Monday.

"The Virginia economy continues to improve, but employment remains about 2.5% below pre-COVID levels,' said Christine Chmura, the chief executive and chief economist of the Richmond-based research firm Chmura Economics & Analytics.

The unemployment numbers have been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect the job market. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which rose from 3.9% to 4% in January.

Virginia's labor force participation rate increased slightly by 0.3 percentage points to 62.9% in January, indicating that more people who had been staying out of the labor force are now working or looking for work. The rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Employment in the state remained down about 101,100 jobs below the pre-pandemic level, Chmura said.

Non-farm employment was up about 2.3% from a year ago in January - or a gain of about 89,800 jobs. Employment was up 2.7% from December 2020.

A household survey conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the number of people counted as unemployed in Virginia dropped by about 1,892 to 139,261 in January. However, a separate survey of employers showed that payrolls declined by about 4,900 from December to January.

"So the pace of growth slowed a bit" in January, Chmura said, adding that the decline in payrolls could be attributed partly to more people doing gig work or entrepreneurial jobs. "Overall, it was a mixed bag," in the labor market, she said.

Employment rose in four of the 11 major industry sectors in Virginia tracked by the government. The largest job gain during January occurred in professional and business services with an increase of 1,900 jobs to 785,500, the VEC reported. The largest job loss during January occurred in government, which was down by 4,300 to 709,200.