Virginia's jobless rate ticks up in September as labor force participation declines

Even with the uptick, the 6.2% unemployment rate in the state remained well below the 7.9% rate in the nation in September, she noted.

The decline in the labor force from August to September could be the result of several factors, said Renee Haltom, a vice president and regional executive at the Richmond Fed.

“Labor force participation has fallen quite a bit in this recession,” Haltom said. “That happens in downturns because people become discouraged.”

Other factors besides the job market that might be affecting labor force participation could include people staying at home to take care of children because of school and day care closures, and people who are worried about returning to work because of the risk of COVID-19.

Nationally, the decline in labor force participation has affected women more than men, which may be because women typically have taken on more child care responsibilities that require staying at home, Haltom said.

Nine of the 11 major industry sectors in the state added jobs from August to September, though almost every sector in the state was still down in employment from a year ago.