Virginia's unemployment rate declined in February to 3.2% as more people entered the labor market

Virginia’s unemployment rate declined slightly from January to February as employers in the state added a net total of about 21,300 jobs and more people got back into the job market.

Virginia’s jobless rate was 3.2% in February, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday. The rate was down one-tenth of a percentage point from January and down from 4.6% in February 2021.

The job market report for February was generally “upbeat,” said Joseph Mengedoth, a regional economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

“Just about every metric was trending in the right direction,” Mengedoth said.

In addition to gains in payroll employment, the labor force participation rate, which measures how much of the civilian population over the age of 16 is employed or seeking work, also improved in February — a sign that more people are feeling confident about returning to work after a huge departure from work during the pandemic. The labor force participation rate increased slightly by one-tenth of a percentage point to 63% in February.

However, the labor force participation rate in Virginia is still down about 3 percentage points from a pre-pandemic high of 66.3%, Mengedoth said.

The labor force in the state increased by 14,138 in February, the VEC reported.

Since February 2021, employers in Virginia have added about 112,000 jobs, Mengedoth said. Yet Virginia is still down about 78,000 jobs, or about 2%, from overall employment in the state before the coronavirus pandemic. About 90% of that decline is in the accommodation and food services sector, which is part of the overall leisure and hospitality industry that suffered heavy losses during the pandemic but has regained about 55,000 jobs since February 2021.

Other sectors that remain below pre-pandemic employment include state and local government, and health services.

Some industries such as trade and transportation have regained lost jobs and even exceeded their pre-pandemic employment levels, Mengedoth said.

Based on anecdotal reports, businesses are still dealing with a tight labor market, even as more people are returning to the labor force, said Renee Haltom, vice president and regional economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.

“Some firms report a little improvement in worker availability, but it is still extremely tight and varies by industry,” Haltom said.

Stephen Smith, CEO of Dominion Voice and Data, an information technology services company in Chesterfield County, echoed that view.

“It is tough finding people,” said Smith, adding that his company hired 16 people last year and is seeking to hire at least six and maybe 10 more people this year.

“I think it has been opening up a bit,” he said of the market for hiring people.

The company, which employs 45 people, is expecting to add jobs in sales, customer service, network engineering, project management and administrative roles, he said.

In the Richmond area, employers added about 13,700 jobs from February 2021 to February 2022, a 2.1% gain.