Walgreens to open fulfillment center in Hanover, creating 249 jobs

Drugstore retail giant Walgreens is planning to open a distribution center in Hanover County that will employ 249 people.

Walgreens, based in Illinois, and Virginia state officials announced on Friday that the company plans to to invest $34.2 million to establish a micro-fulfillment center for high-value pharmaceuticals at the Atlee Station business park off Interstate 295 and U.S. 301.

The new building, which is now under construction, will fill prescriptions for Walgreens stores in Virginia that will then be delivered to stores for customers.

"This is one of several we are opening over the next year across the country," said Fraser Engerman, a spokesperson for Walgreens.

The facility, called the Atlee Station Logistics Center, is expected to open by the end of the year. Hiring should start about 90 days prior to the opening, Engerman said,

The new jobs will include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, management supervisors and inventory packing jobs. "There are a number of roles we will be hiring for," Engerman said.

"These [centers] will basically pack or provide prescription filling that will assist our national pharmacy locations, which will allow pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to spend more time with patients," Engerman said. "It will improve the process for those orders, particularly when people are placing orders online, when they have recurring 30 or 90 day prescriptions."

Virginia competed with several other states for the project, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said.

"The Walgreens micro-fulfillment center in Hanover County will be located in strategic proximity to all East Coast markets and greater Richmond’s workforce, which will benefit from 249 new jobs,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Walgreens is a household brand that provides critical pharmaceutical and healthcare services and I am proud that Virginia’s outstanding logistics advantages will play a role in enhancing customer delivery.”

Walgreens will lease about half of the 180,000-square-foot building being developed by Brookwood Capiltal Partners of Raleigh, N.C., said E. Linwood Thomas IV, Hanover's director of economic development.

Atlee Station Logistics Center building is within the Atlee Station office park, home to the Richmond Times-Dispatch's production plant as well as the corporate headquarters for Owens & Minor Inc., a medical supply distributor.