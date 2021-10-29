WATCH NOW: $17 million hydroponic greenhouse opens in Goochland growing leafy greens for grocery stores and food banks

An indoor, hydroponic farming operation has opened in Goochland County with the goal of supplying grocery stores and food banks in central Virginia with fresh, leafy greens grown with less environmental impact than conventional farming operations.
Three types of leafy greens are now being produced inside the Greenswell Growers Inc. commercial greenhouse in the West Creek office park off Hockett Road, not far from the Capital One Financial Inc. campus and CarMax Inc.'s corporate offices.
The indoor farming operation, which covers 1.5 acres, produces leafy greens entirely in a climate-controlled and highly automated operation using recycled rainwater and natural or indoor lights.
The $17 million project has spent several years in planning and development. Its founders said they hope to triple the size of the operation in the next few years.
The current site can produce up to 500,000 pounds of greens a year, about 28 times more product per acre than a traditional, outdoor growing operation.
“Our mission statement is 'plants first' – just two words,” said Charles "Chuck" Metzgar, one of the co-founders of Greenswell Growers and a former managing director for the human resources consulting firm Mercer. “What it means it those plants need to be the best possible for consumers.”
More than 90% of the leafy greens that consumers buy in the United States come from large farms in California or Arizona, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the supply chain and distribution model, the Greenswell founders said.
The company's goal is to provide fresh produce that uses water more efficiently, that does not need to be shipped thousands of miles to store shelves, and that will have a longer shelf life than most other products due to shortened storage time.
The other co-founders of Greenswell Growers are Doug Pick, the president and CEO of Feed More, the hunger relief agency that operates Virginia's largest food bank, and John May, a retired technology industry professional and president and CEO of the Center for Innovation and Development in Kilmarnock.
Greenswell Growers is in discussions with six retail businesses to sell its leafy greens at stores, Metzgar said. The company also will donate 5% of its production volume to Feed More to supply its food banks, which serve 29 counties and five cities in central Virginia.
“This whole company started because Chuck [Metzgar] and I wanted to provide better food to the food-insecure population of central Virginia,” Pick said.
Feed More provided about 42 million pounds of food in 2020, Pick said. That was up from 32 million in 2019, largely because the pandemic increased the number of food-insecure people from about 162,000 people to about 241,000 in the region that Feed More serves.
The goal is eventually to provide 50,000 pounds a year of fresh greens to Feed More, which the nonprofit will use in its kitchens that serve up to 20,000 meals a week, as well as providing packaged fresh greens that its clients can take home.
The hydroponic farming operation employs 27 people.
At an event to announced the opening of the greenhouse on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam called it an example of innovation and diversification in Virginia's economy.
“We have always been very dependent on military and government contracting, and we always will be, but it is businesses like this that we really want to promote to diversify that economy and put people to work,” Northam said.
