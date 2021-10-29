WATCH NOW: $17 million hydroponic greenhouse opens in Goochland growing leafy greens for grocery stores and food banks

More than 90% of the leafy greens that consumers buy in the United States come from large farms in California or Arizona, but the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the supply chain and distribution model, the Greenswell founders said.

The company's goal is to provide fresh produce that uses water more efficiently, that does not need to be shipped thousands of miles to store shelves, and that will have a longer shelf life than most other products due to shortened storage time.

The other co-founders of Greenswell Growers are Doug Pick, the president and CEO of Feed More, the hunger relief agency that operates Virginia's largest food bank, and John May, a retired technology industry professional and president and CEO of the Center for Innovation and Development in Kilmarnock.

Greenswell Growers is in discussions with six retail businesses to sell its leafy greens at stores, Metzgar said. The company also will donate 5% of its production volume to Feed More to supply its food banks, which serve 29 counties and five cities in central Virginia.

“This whole company started because Chuck [Metzgar] and I wanted to provide better food to the food-insecure population of central Virginia,” Pick said.