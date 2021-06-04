WATCH NOW: Amazon adds new programs to prevent workplace injuries as incidents are more common at its warehouses

That's nearly double the rate of non-Amazon warehouses. In comparison, Walmart, the largest private U.S. employer and one of Amazon's competitors, reported 2.5 serious cases per 100 workers at its facilities in 2020.

Critics have said that unrealistic productivity goals are to blame for the higher incidents, but Amazon says those criticisms are inaccurate.

However after employees at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., voted in April to reject becoming a union shop, the company's founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said in a letter to shareholders that he took no comfort in that outcome.

"I think we need to do a better job for our employees," Bezos said. "While the voting results were lopsided and our direct relationship with employees is strong, it’s clear to me that we need a better vision for how we create value for employees – a vision for their success."

After conducting a pilot program on WorkingWell in 2019, Amazon says it now has introduced the program at 350 of the company's sites in North America and Europe as way to prevent workplace injuries, particularly musculoskeletal or "MSD" injuries that are common in warehousing and distribution settings and comprise about 40% of injuries at Amazon locations.