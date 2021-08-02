WATCH NOW: Eight startup businesses chosen for the fall cohort of startup accelerator Lighthouse Labs

The startups have businesses in health care, sports, software-as-a-service development, human resources and other industries.

“It is a good combination of smart and hungry founders that want to be able to scale their businesses and want to be able to do so with the assistance of the Richmond community,” Powell said.

All of the business startups will receive $20,000 in equity-free grant funding. Backed by corporate donations, Lighthouse Labs has provided more than $1.4 million in funding to the 72 other early-stage startups that have been through the program.

Lighthouse Labs was founded nine years ago and has since provided mentoring and business development programs to 72 startup companies.

About 80% of those companies are still in business today, Powell said.

“Not only are they still in business, but they are thriving,” she said. “They have added 2,000 jobs and grown to over $150 million in revenue, and they really are making an impact not only here in Richmond but in our region as well.”

This will be the 11th cohort hosted by Lighthouse Labs, and its first “hybrid cohort” that will run primarily virtually with one week of in-person programming in Richmond.

“We are really excited to roll out the red carpet for these companies to show them what Richmond is all about and why Richmond is a great place to start a business,” Powell said.