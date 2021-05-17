WATCH NOW: Even with mask mandate lifted, Richmond-area businesses have different policies, preferences on face coverings

Owner Thea Brown said the policy continues the "strict procedures" that the store has had in place since it reopened to the public last July. The policy helps protect both shoppers and store employees, she said.

"Retail and service workers have been unfairly put in the position to enforce mask and social distancing mandates over the last year and it’s been exhausting, to be honest," Brown said. "We are hopeful that people will continue being empathetic towards their fellow Richmonders and help us keep everyone safe while shopping with us."

Call Federal Credit Union lifted the mask requirement at its area branches for vaccinated customers and employees effective Monday.

"We are ready to see your smiling faces again," John West, the credit union's president and CEO, wrote in an email to its members. "As with other public places, those who have not yet received the vaccine will still be expected to wear masks to protect those who continue to face COVID-related risks and cannot be immunized."

Many local restaurants say they’re taking a hybrid approach to mask wearing with customers and workers, including EAT Restaurant Partners — the largest independently owned restaurant group in the Richmond area, where they’re leaving the decision up to guests.