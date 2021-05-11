WATCH NOW: 'Everyone is panicking': Some Richmond-area motorists scramble for gasoline as shutdown of key pipeline causing spotty outages

Henrico County-based GPM Investments LLC, the parent company of the Fas Mart convenience store chain and hundreds of others across the country, said Tuesday it has had "spot outages" of gasoline.

“As of this morning, we have spot outages in certain areas but nothing widespread at this time," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko Corp. the parent company of GPM. "We are mostly branded fuel and have many brands and supply relationships, so we are able to pull resources from other markets.”

Sheetz, another major convenience store chain, said Tuesday that it is not experiencing any widespread gasoline outages.

“As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, our teams at Sheetz are working to address any supply issues at our store locations," the chain said. "As of now, there are no widespread outages at our stores, although certain grades of gasoline could be temporarily unavailable while our fueling teams replenish supplies. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience while we navigate this situation.”

AAA on Monday said it forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York City.

“This shutdown will have implications on both gasoline supply and prices, but the impact will vary regionally," said Jeanette McGee, a AAA spokesperson. "Areas including Mississippi, Tennessee and the east coast from Georgia into Delaware are most likely to experience limited fuel availability and price increases. These states may see prices increase three to seven cents this week.”