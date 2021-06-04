WATCH NOW: Freedom Boat Club launches in Richmond; membership club offers boating fun, none of the hassle

Members must earn a boating certificate - a state requirement - before they can operate the boat. Once they have that, they also take a 2- to 3-hour on-the-water training course, provided by Freedom Boat Club, with a Coast Guard-licensed captain. Once they pass, they're free to be on the water on their own.

That training element, said Russo, the Glen Allen resident, is a valuable piece of membership.

"For someone who’s a novice boat enthusiast, that was probably the best part of it – it was really simple," Russo said about getting licensed and certified in boat and water safety. He said he and his family planned to only keep the membership through the pandemic, but now have no plans to end it.

"When the pandemic hit, it canceled that out everything you would have normally done for fun," he said, and buying a boat "wasn't financially feasible." He said they now go boating about once a week, and especially love the reciprocal program that allows them to utilize clubs all over the country, which they've already done in three other states, as well as in Virginia Beach.

On boating days, he said, they simply show up, do a walkthrough with the staff, then "we're on the boat within 10 minutes - we're gone."