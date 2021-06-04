WATCH NOW: Freedom Boat Club launches in Richmond; membership club offers boating fun, none of the hassle

Call it the pandemic purchase that keeps on giving.
As life shut down for Glen Allen resident Kevin Russo and his family last year, they started looking for ways to have a good time safely. They'd always been drawn to the water and for a brief moment, Russo recalled earlier this week, they considered buying a boat - a novel idea until they realized that while sailing and tubing were fun, the maintenance, storage, seasonal upkeep, slip fees and insurance that comes from owning a boat were not.
In his boat ownership research, he happened upon Freedom Boat Club - a membership boat club that provides access to boats and the waterways without members actually buying a boat. Now Russo has sailed all around Virginia's waterways, but also in Maryland, North Carolina and even sunny Florida.
Freedom Boat Club is now in Richmond, at Rockett's Landing. The company, which operates through franchises, has 285 locations throughout North America and most recently, Europe. The Richmond club, led by President Brent Parker, opened over Memorial Day weekend and is part of a group that also includes locations in Woodbridge, Stafford and Lake Anna.
Four Freedom boats are docked at Rockett's Landing - two 22-foot Sea Ray Bowriders, a 22-foot pontoon boat and a 21-foot Key West fishing boat.
Separately, there are two other Freedom Boat Club locations in Virginia - Portsmouth and Norfolk - but they're operated by another franchise owner.
Here's how it works: Buy a membership into the club, then enjoy boating as often as possible without the burden of maintenance, slip fees, repairs, winterization and other costs associated with boat ownership.
In short, "we own a bunch of boats, and we sell memberships so you can enjoy boating at a fixed monthly rate without having to deal with any of the headaches or hassles" of maintaining a boat, Parker said. "We take care of everything for our members ... they just show up and go have fun with their guests."
There are three membership levels. One-time membership fees are $3,500 to $5,500, then monthly dues are $265 to $395, depending on which membership tier customers choose.
Parker said the vast majority of members seek the top membership tiers, which offer unlimited access to their "home" clubs. For Richmond, that would also include Woodbridge, Stafford and Lake Anna. Additionally, he said Freedom offers a "generous" reciprocity program, where members can take advantage of any other club nationwide if they happen to travel somewhere that Freedom operates.
A reservation program allows members to secure boats when they need them. Members can access the boats April through November, and there's a 25-mile limit on how far boaters can go, which is dictated by insurance, Parker said. The boats are winterized between December and March.
Members must earn a boating certificate - a state requirement - before they can operate the boat. Once they have that, they also take a 2- to 3-hour on-the-water training course, provided by Freedom Boat Club, with a Coast Guard-licensed captain. Once they pass, they're free to be on the water on their own.
That training element, said Russo, the Glen Allen resident, is a valuable piece of membership.
"For someone who’s a novice boat enthusiast, that was probably the best part of it – it was really simple," Russo said about getting licensed and certified in boat and water safety. He said he and his family planned to only keep the membership through the pandemic, but now have no plans to end it.
"When the pandemic hit, it canceled that out everything you would have normally done for fun," he said, and buying a boat "wasn't financially feasible." He said they now go boating about once a week, and especially love the reciprocal program that allows them to utilize clubs all over the country, which they've already done in three other states, as well as in Virginia Beach.
On boating days, he said, they simply show up, do a walkthrough with the staff, then "we're on the boat within 10 minutes - we're gone."
Parker, a Florida native who grew up boating, said he opened the Woodbridge club in 2017, the first one in Virginia. It started with five boats and now includes a fleet of 27. He said as memberships grow, and as long as there's slip space, Freedom will add boats as needed. He said within his four locations, there are more than 400 members.
The club can be seen as a way to ease people into the boating world, Parker said, as the majority of members - roughly 60 to 70% - are new to boating. He said about 18% of members consider buying boats while they're in the club, and of those who leave the club, roughly 20 to 25% indicate their intentions to buy their own boats.
Like with the Russo family, the pandemic spurred business - Parker's clubs gained nearly half of their members just last year - because boating "was viewed as a safe, socially distanced activity that you could do with your family while everything else was shutting down," Parker said.
"We can all value more people getting out and enjoying nature and enjoying the waterways," he added. "We were blessed and honored to be able to help people see a different side of Virginia."
