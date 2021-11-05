WATCH NOW: Growing leafy greens in a hydroponic greenhouse in Goochland could be game changer

May calls that model "scary," especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed how fragile supply chains can be.

“Our food is coming from thousands of miles away," he said. "If the supply chain breaks down at any point, then we are in trouble. For me, this is a risk thing."

One of the company's goals is to extend the shelf life of the leafy greens it sells. By reducing shipping time and using specially sealed packaging, "we can extend the shelf life to 18 days" from current shelf life of around seven days for produce shipped long distances, Metzgar said.

***

The greenhouse currently has 1.5 acres of growing space, with plans to eventually triple that size. The operation is a highly automated to save energy and time.

The greenhouse is off Hockett Road, not far from the Capital One Financial Inc. campus and CarMax Inc.’s corporate offices in the West Creek office park.

Seeds are planted in growing trays using an automated planting line and then are moved into the greenhouse in long rows. They sprout and grow over a 21-day growing period while slowly moving through the greenhouse and receiving natural or indoor light and precisely controlled amounts of water, much of which is rainwater collected at the site.