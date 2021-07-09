WATCH NOW: 'It's a difficult time to be building a home': Construction market faces supply strains, rising prices, but demand is still holding on

Much of the attention in the construction business has been focused on sizable increases in lumber prices because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closing of lumber mills.

Lumber prices have been on a roller coaster ride. Prices have varied depending on the type of lumber, but certain kinds of plywood used in construction jumped as much as 400% in cost. Since May, prices have declined on lumber futures markets.

The National Association of Home Builders reported in May that prices for one industry benchmark for lumber - the Random Lengths Framing Lumber Composite Index - had more than quadrupled since April 2020 to more than $1,500 per thousand board feet, adding nearly $36,000 to the price of a new home.

The recent decline in lumber prices is good news for builders and home remodelers such as Steven Roberts, owner of Virginia Tradition Builders LLC, though it could take some time for lumber futures prices to impact the end market. His company does large-scale home additions along with remodeling of bathrooms and kitchens.

"Lumber prices went way, way up last year and then dropped back down to within 30 percent of where they were at a baseline cost last year, then they spiked back up in May, and now have come back down over the last 45 days or so," Roberts said.