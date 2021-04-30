WATCH NOW: Lily Black event space in Jackson Ward pays homage to Black entrepreneurship, past and present

If the smooth marbled walls and concrete floors of 212 E. Clay St. could talk, the stories they’d tell — stories of determination, grit and the depths of the human spirit.

Inside this space in Jackson Ward, where those stone elements complement the warmth of wood accents and cheerful flower bouquets, history meets modern day, and it’s that link between past and present that Jevata Herman hopes to nurture.

Herman is owner of Lily Black LLC, an events venue in the works inside 212 E. Clay St.

The 1,555-square-foot space was once part of the lobby of the Mechanics Savings Bank, an institution founded in 1901 by John Mitchell Jr., an influential newspaper editor, entrepreneur and politician; a man who ran for governor in the early 1920s on an all-Black Republican ticket called Lily Black.

“Historic Jackson Ward, being the birthplace of Black entrepreneurship ... I thought it would be amazing to have a space right here in the city,” Herman said. So she pursued and bought the space when the former tenant left more than a year ago.

“We wanted to keep some of that history and share it with the community,” she said.

Herman is waiting on occupancy permits from the city but plans to open in late spring or early summer.