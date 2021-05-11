WATCH NOW: Northam declares state of emergency after cyberattack causes gasoline supply disruptions

Sheetz, another major convenience store chain, said Tuesday that it is not experiencing any widespread gasoline outages.

“As the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline continues, our teams at Sheetz are working to address any supply issues at our store locations,” the chain said. “As of now, there are no widespread outages at our stores, although certain grades of gasoline could be temporarily unavailable while our fueling teams replenish supplies. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to our customers and thank them for their patience while we navigate this situation.”

Some gasoline market observers such as the motorist’s club AAA urged people to avoid panic buying because it only exacerbates shortages.

“We realize people are concerned about this ... but they need to think about what they are doing,” said Morgan Dean, a spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Panic buying “creates artificial demand that can lead to shortages and outages,” he said, adding that people should consider fueling up only when their gas tank is a quarter full. He suggested that workers and businesses should also do what so many have done over the past year during the pandemic: Work from home if they possibly can to avoid burning gas by commuting.