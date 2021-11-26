WATCH NOW: Reynolds Community College plans $5 million-plus upgrades to downtown Richmond campus for job training in high demand fields

Some of the jobs expected to be in the highest demand in the Richmond area in the coming years include healthcare work such as nursing and surgical technicians, computer jobs such as cybersecurity and skilled trades such as plumbing and building infrastructure maintenance.
To help train people for those jobs, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College is planning a multi-million dollar upgrade of its downtown Richmond campus that will include new classrooms.
The renovations to its downtown building at Jackson Street between 7th and 8th streets are expected to cost about $5 million to $7 million, with much of the funding coming from philanthropic and industry sources, said Paula Pando, presient of Reynolds Community College.
“We look at labor market information, and we work closely with employers in our region to understand what their needs are,” Pando said.
The project, expected to be completed in two phases, will not add to the size of the six-story downtown building, but it will include upgrades to classrooms geared towards training in fields such cybersecurity, surgical technology, nursing, and skilled trades such as plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning.
“Labor market information tells us that in this region, we will need nearly 8,000 high-skilled electricians, HVAC technicians and plumbers in the next five years," said Elizabeth Creamer, vice president for workforce development and credential attainment for the Community College Workforce Alliance, a workforce training partnership between John Tyler Community College, which will be renamed Brightpoint Community College, and Reynolds Community College.
Jobs in those fields pay annual salaries between $50,000 to $56,000 a year, she said.
Yet Reynolds Community College has been impeded in its efforts to train students in those fields by a lack of classroom space equipped for the latest training, Creamer said.
The upgrades to the downtown campus will include three “flex labs” wit the types of tools and equipment needed to train students in skilled trades, she said.
"We can change the composition of the labs for apartment maintenance training, for electrician training and for HVAC training," Creamer said. "We will be able to do high-level training, deliver more certifications and more workers that have had hands-on application and have earned credentials.”
Hands-on training will be the emphasis in the classrooms geared toward healthcare professions, too.
One program that will be at the downtown campus is for surgical technicians, health professionals who work as part of surgical teams to prepare hospital operating rooms.
"This program is the direct result of partnerships with our regional healthcare providers such as VCU and HCA approaching us and saying they have an acute need for surgical techs,” said Lori Dwyer, Reynolds Community College's interim vice president for academic affairs and chief academic officer.
The average salary for surgical technicians in the Richmond area is about $49,800, and Bureau of Labor Statistics data show a demand for at least 40 new technicians each year in the region.
The campus upgrades will include a new, simulated hospital operating room to train surgical technicians.
“Our graduates will not enter an operating room for the first time when they step into a fill-time job - they will enter it as part of class," Dwyer said. "Our graduates will have more than book learning. They will have practical experience and opportunities in simulated centers to hone and refine their skills."
The renovations also will include upgraded classrooms for nurse training including simulated clinical settings. It also will have an ambulance simulation for EMT and paramedic students.
The average salary for nursing in the Richmond area is $79,900, and BLS data show a projected need of 787 new nurses annually and nearly 5,000 nurses in the next five years.
The campus also will get a new "technology hub." for training in fields such as cybersecurity, which involves protecting computer networks, and data science, which are projected to be among the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the region according to BLS data.
“We are leaning into our partnerships with business and industry – partners like Amazon, Google and other regional employers - to build up our base in our community of folks who are well-skilled in cybersecurity, networking and cloud computing,” Dwyer said.
Only about one-third of the demand for cybersecurity professionals is currently being met, said Karen L. Cole, CEO at Assura Inc., a Henrico County-based cybersecurity services firm.
"This is a great time to get into the field," Cole said. "There are a lot of different things you can do in the field."
"When we [Assura] started out 15 years ago, cybersecurity was something for banks and really large organizations but now everybody needs it," Cole said. "Now, the demand for qualified and trained people has skyrocketed."
Pando said Reynolds chose its downtown campus for the new classrooms because of its central location within the region.
“Proximity is very important and transportation is an important issue for students who use this college," she said. "We wanted these programs to be proximate to the communities that benefit from them."
Besides its downtown campus, Reynolds has two other campuses - in Henrico off Parham Road and in Goochland County. Almost 800 students are taking at least one class at the physical downtown campus this semester.
College administrators, faculty and other guests gathered on Nov. 16 to light a new Reynolds Community College sign on the building visible on the downtown skyline.
"The razzle dazzle is the lights," Pando said. "The meat on the bones is what will happen inside this building."
