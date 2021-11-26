WATCH NOW: Reynolds Community College plans $5 million-plus upgrades to downtown Richmond campus for job training in high demand fields

The average salary for surgical technicians in the Richmond area is about $49,800, and Bureau of Labor Statistics data show a demand for at least 40 new technicians each year in the region.

The campus upgrades will include a new, simulated hospital operating room to train surgical technicians.

“Our graduates will not enter an operating room for the first time when they step into a fill-time job - they will enter it as part of class," Dwyer said. "Our graduates will have more than book learning. They will have practical experience and opportunities in simulated centers to hone and refine their skills."

The renovations also will include upgraded classrooms for nurse training including simulated clinical settings. It also will have an ambulance simulation for EMT and paramedic students.

The average salary for nursing in the Richmond area is $79,900, and BLS data show a projected need of 787 new nurses annually and nearly 5,000 nurses in the next five years.

The campus also will get a new "technology hub." for training in fields such as cybersecurity, which involves protecting computer networks, and data science, which are projected to be among the top 10 fastest-growing jobs in the region according to BLS data.