WATCH NOW: Richmond-area pharmaceuticals industry could benefit from national strategic reserve legislation

Phlow has partnered with VCU's Medicines for All Institute, which Gupton leads, and with AMPAC Fine Chemicals, a pharmaceuticals maker with a plant in Petersburg.

Another partner is Civica Inc., a nonprofit formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic, generic drug shortages. Civica announced in January that it plans to invest $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive in Petersburg near the AMPAC factory. Construction work is now underway on the Civica plant.

Gupton compared the need for a strategic reserve of medicine ingredients with the nation's strategic reserve of oil supplies.

"This should be just like the strategic oil reserve," he said. "You build up that capability in the event that you have some sort of disaster."

Another issue is the cost of manufacturing drug ingredients, he said. "What we are trying to do is to figure out how to make them cost effectively," he said.

The legislation could help support an "economic cluster" focusing on pharmaceuticals development and production in the Richmond area, said Brian Anderson, president and CEO of ChamberRVA, a regional business organization.

"This is completely new," Anderson said. "This is where Dr. Gupton and the biotech cluster here - Phlow, Civica, and all the others - can really go out and not have to compete with any local businesses, but compete with companies around the world, and make this a stronger economic cluster that is going to hire maybe not 10,000 [people]...but will hire 1,000 or 2,000 highly educated, highly competent and highly paid people that will make this the economic region we want it to be."