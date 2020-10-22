WATCH NOW: Shoe Crazy Wine founder is starting to see her vision realized

It’s been a long road, but Gwen Hurt is starting to realize the vision for her startup business, Shoe Crazy Wine.

Wine is now flowing from the company’s warehouse in Petersburg to big-box retail stores in several states. The Shoe Crazy Wine brand, created by Hurt six years ago, is now being sold in about 200 retail locations in Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina. The wine will soon be in Sam’s Club stores in those states and Georgia, too.

“We’ve landed in Sam’s Club and Food Lion and in Walmart,” said Hurt, who created Shoe Crazy as a second career and has faced hurdles while pursuing her entrepreneurial dream, including skepticism and rejection from numerous restaurateurs, retail shops and wine distributors.

But more doors are opening now, and Hurt said she has big ambitions for her wine brand. She’s hoping to have her wines for sale in about 400 locations by the end of the year.

“It is a good feeling to know that they [retailers] are looking at us a lot differently than they did four or five years ago,” Hurt said. “We sent out so many samples of our wines to distributors and we were told ‘no’ for many different reasons.”