WATCH NOW: Some local businesses quickly jump into new market for at-home marijuana cultivation after legalization in Virginia

What used to be a convenience store on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County that later turned into a vape shop now has been partially converted into a retail store catering to people who want to grow marijuana plants at home.

Avail Vapor, the Richmond-based company that was at the forefront of the vaping boom, is looking to capitalize on customers who want to cultivate cannabis plants at their homes under a Virginia law that went into effect on Thursday.

"We are excited to open up a new category and to apply the same philosophies we did with Avail in the vaping space," said Donovan Phillips, co-founder and director of business development at Avail Vapor Inc., which positioned itself in the vaping business as a company that supplies high-quality, tested products in a market that largely has been unreguluted.

The initial response to the cannabis-supply business has been strong, he said. "Based on the interest we have had during our soft launches, we are excited to see where it goes," Phillips said.

Virginia became the first state in the South to allow the use of marijuana recreationally among adults over the age of 21. The law allows people to possess less than an ounce and to grow up to four plants at their own home.