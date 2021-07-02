WATCH NOW: Some local businesses quickly jump into new market for at-home marijuana cultivation after legalization in Virginia

What used to be a convenience store on Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County that later turned into a vape shop now has been partially converted into a retail store catering to people who want to grow marijuana plants at home.
Avail Vapor, the Richmond-based company that was at the forefront of the vaping boom, is looking to capitalize on customers who want to cultivate cannabis plants at their homes under a Virginia law that went into effect on Thursday.
"We are excited to open up a new category and to apply the same philosophies we did with Avail in the vaping space," said Donovan Phillips, co-founder and director of business development at Avail Vapor Inc., which positioned itself in the vaping business as a company that supplies high-quality, tested products in a market that largely has been unreguluted.
The initial response to the cannabis-supply business has been strong, he said. "Based on the interest we have had during our soft launches, we are excited to see where it goes," Phillips said.
Virginia became the first state in the South to allow the use of marijuana recreationally among adults over the age of 21. The law allows people to possess less than an ounce and to grow up to four plants at their own home.
Avail Vapor was founded in Chesterfield in 2013 and quickly grew to become one of the nation's largest retail chains for vaping products, which are meant as alternatives to conventional cigarettes and tobacco products. The company, which moved it headquarters to Richmond last year, now operates about 75 retail stores mainly in the Southeast.
Over the last few months, it has converted 18 of its stores in Virginia to sell supplies needed to grow marijuana at home as well as vaping products.
The new sections inside the stores includes supplies for several levels of growing such as a "starter kit" that has soil, a growing tray, fungicide, insecticide and a growing guide for $129. Bigger kits include two sizes of indoor growing tents with LED lighting for $599 or $799.
Customers can get everything but the actual seed. Avail and other retailers still can't legally sell the marijuana seeds, so customers are on their own to obtain those.
"A lot of people are looking for the supplies, especially in Virginia where people have big farms and can grow outdoors," said Leopold Cruz, director of retail operations at the Avail's Midlothian store. "Cannabis can grow either indoors or outdoors. The big reason why people would choose to grow indoors is you can control the variables - temperature and humidity."
Avail Vapor isn't the only local business getting into the supply business for growing cannabis, which can include simply marketing some supplies typically used to grow other plants for cannabis.
For instance, Sneed's Nursery in South Richmond recently had a special sale on cannabis growing supplies such as soil and fertilizer, though the company has carried the product lines for years for other crops such as tomatoes.
"We have had a lot of interest from our customers wanting to know more about the July 1 legalization and what it means, and what will be available within the law," said Jessica Greenwood, who manages online inquiries for Sneed's.
The nursery also is planning to have a series of classes this summer focused on cannabis growing. The first class, which took place on Saturday, filled up in less than an hour, but more are being planned.
"It was a real eye opener for us," Greenwood said. "We are just getting started in this, and we just put some feelers out to see who are our customers and our clientele might be. Within 43 minutes we were overflowing."
"We want to be knowledgeable and educated with what we give our customers," Greenwood said. "We want to have the right product for the right person. That is where the classes are coming in first. We are in this for the long haul."
