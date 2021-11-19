WATCH NOW: Thanksgiving meal costs are up in Virginia as inflation, food demand and supply chain disruptions affect supplies

"The reason is they just don't have enough people in these [food processing] plants to accommodate a normal number," Miller said.

"I don't think that is really anybody's fault. COVID just changed the way we do business in every aspect of life. As farmers, we are resilient and we will get through it," he said.

"COVID affected the food chain dramatically," Miller said. "It will eventually balance itself out, but on the other hand, not just our country but our world has never quite been though something like COVID. It is going to take a while for it to correct itself but I am confident it will."

The shelves at the Tom Leonard's store were filled with turkeys on Friday. Several other grocery chains have said they expect to have enough Thanksgiving meal supplies.

"While we continue to have some out of stocks in our stores, we’re in good shape for our customers’ upcoming holiday celebrations," a spokesperson for grocery chain Wegmans said Thursday.

"We expect turkeys and holiday meal provisions to be in good supply for Thanksgiving gatherings and are confident in our ability to serve our customers’ needs throughout the holiday," said James Menees, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic division, which operates the chain’s 18 stores in the Richmond area.