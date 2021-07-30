WATCH NOW: The 'forever' investor: Markel Ventures has added 20-plus companies to its roster in the past 15 years

"We had private equity people looking to invest in us and venture capital people, but that would have required us to give up total control," Williamson said. "We though we could continue to grow the business, but we just needed a little more support and we wanted to take some equity off the table. [Markel] offered the best solution out there."

In 2020, Markel Ventures made what Gayner described as its largest acquisition ever by buying Lansing Building Products, a family-run building products company founded in 1955 and based in Henrico.

The acquisition came as Lansing, which employs more than 800 people at offices around the country, was looking to expand its footprint in the Northeast through an acquisition of Massachusetts-based Harvey Building Products, a deal that has almost doubled Lansing's annual revenue to $1 billion.

"We knew that for Lansing the right thing to do would be to have a financial partner in an acquisition as transformational as this one was for us," said Hunter Lansing, the company's CEO and the grandson of the founder.

Lansing worked with an investment banking firm and considered a private equity buyout, "but after numerous calls and meetings, we didn't think it was the right fit for our company," he said.